Pro intraday EA MQL5
- Experts
-
Vahap YamanHi guys,
The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hi traders
Anyone can trade in forex during the day or long term investment
All you need is the" Pro intraday EA MQL5"
Pro intraday EA, detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value in the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you specify, giving you the "target Channel range" instantly on the live chart
- It offers BUY ZONE; Buy 1, Buy 2, Buy 3 Safe Purchase points
- It offers SELL ZONE ;Sell 1, Sell 2, Sell3 Safe Selling points
- It offers WAIT ZONE; Between the first Red Line and the first Green Line, in this zone
Pro intraday EA MQL5 features and capabilities ;
- 1- Taking medium and long term positions according to Your Trend Analysis
- 2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping
- 3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time
- 4- Automatic hedge system (protecting existing profitable positions)
- 5- Margin management with automatic hedge
- 6- Moving position.. Ability to rework below/above the point where SL is according to position
- 7- Ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot
- 8- Ability to set EA's number of analysis days
- 9 - Recommended EA transaction lot amount= account balance 0.01 lot for 500 usd .. maximum 0.10 lot for 5000 usd
- 10- it only gets data from the log; it does not detect trading points according to the time zone of the chart you open.
Expert Advisor Daily and Long Term Investment Stratejy:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14682630/ethusd-h1-forex-club-international
PRO INTRADAY EA MQL5 EXPERT ADVISOR SETTINGS:
A) Long-Term Investment Mode :
All you need to do is: trend analysis for symbol.
a)- If the symbol is a down trend; you must load Sell Profile!
(Sell profile settings) Sell SL and Sell TP = maximum level should be written for long-term investment
b)- If the symbol is in the up trend;
(Buy profile settingis) Buy SL and Buy TP maximum level should be written for long-term investment
B) Recommended Settings for intraday trade only:
You must use standart settings
|
EA Settings
|Sell Profile
|Buy Profile
|intraday/scalp Profile
|Period analysis
|22
|22
|22
|Data Type
|1 Day
|1 Day
|1 Day
|According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone %
|150
|80
|100
|According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone %
|200
|150
|150
|According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone %
|80
|150
|100
|According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone %
|150
|200
|150
|EA Lot Size:
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Buy Order SL: order price on %
|0.2
|1.5
|0.5
|BUY Order TP: order price on %
|0.4
|3
|0.5
|Sell Order SL: order price on %
|1.5
|0.2
|0.5
|Sell Order TP: order price on %
|3
|0.4
|0.5
Strategy Test Video:
eurusd ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0
gbpusd : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0
usdcad ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI
Enjoy