Pro intraday EA MQL5

  • Experts
  • Vahap Yaman
    Vahap Yaman

    Vahap Yaman

    2 (1)
    Hi guys,
    The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
    6 products 2 topics 7 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hi traders

Anyone can trade in forex during the day or long term investment 

All you need is the" Pro intraday  EA MQL5"

Pro intraday  EA, detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value in the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you specify, giving you the "target Channel range" instantly on the live chart

  • It offers BUY ZONE; Buy 1, Buy 2, Buy 3 Safe Purchase points 
  • It offers SELL ZONE ;Sell 1, Sell 2, Sell3  Safe Selling points 
  • It offers WAIT ZONE; Between  the first Red Line and the first Green Line,  in this zone 

Pro intraday EA MQL5 features and capabilities ;

  • 1- Taking medium and long term positions according to Your Trend Analysis
  • 2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping
  • 3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time
  • 4- Automatic hedge system (protecting existing profitable positions)
  • 5- Margin management with automatic hedge
  • 6- Moving position.. Ability to rework below/above the point where SL is according to position
  • 7- Ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot
  • 8- Ability to set EA's number of analysis days
  • 9 - Recommended EA transaction lot amount= account balance 0.01 lot for 500 usd .. maximum 0.10 lot for 5000 usd
  • 10- it only gets data from the log; it does not detect trading points according to the time zone of the chart you open.


Expert Advisor Daily and Long Term Investment Stratejy:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14682630/ethusd-h1-forex-club-international


PRO INTRADAY EA MQL5 EXPERT ADVISOR SETTINGS:

A) Long-Term Investment Mode :

All you need to do is: trend analysis for symbol. 

      a)- If the symbol is a down trend; you must load Sell Profile!

     (Sell profile settings) Sell SL and Sell TP = maximum level should be written for long-term investment

 

   b)- If the symbol is in the up trend;

     (Buy profile settingis) Buy SL and Buy TP maximum level should be written for long-term investment


B) Recommended Settings for intraday trade only:

You must use standart settings



EA Settings
Sell Profile Buy Profile intraday/scalp Profile
Period analysis   22  22  22
Data Type  1 Day 1 Day 1 Day
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone %  150 80 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone %  200 150 150
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone %  80 150 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone %  150 200 150
EA Lot Size:   0.01  0.01  0.01
Buy Order SL:  order price on %  0.2 1.5 0.5
BUY Order TP:  order price on %   0.4 3 0.5
Sell Order SL:  order price on %   1.5 0.2 0.5
Sell Order TP:  order price on %   3 0.4 0.5


Strategy Test Video:

eurusd ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0

gbpusd  : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0

usdcad  ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI


Enjoy


Video Pro intraday EA MQL5
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