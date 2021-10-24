Hi traders

Anyone can trade in forex during the day or long term investment

All you need is the" Pro intraday EA MQL5"

Pro intraday EA, detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value in the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you specify, giving you the "target Channel range" instantly on the live chart

It offers BUY ZONE; Buy 1, Buy 2, Buy 3 Safe Purchase points

It offers SELL ZONE ;Sell 1, Sell 2, Sell3 Safe Selling points

It offers WAIT ZONE; Between the first Red Line and the first Green Line, in this zone

Pro intraday EA MQL5 features and capabilities ;

1- Taking medium and long term positions according to Your Trend Analysis

2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping

3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time

4- Automatic hedge system (protecting existing profitable positions)

5- Margin management with automatic hedge

6- Moving position.. Ability to rework below/above the point where SL is according to position

7- Ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot

8- Ability to set EA's number of analysis days

9 - Recommended EA transaction lot amount= account balance 0.01 lot for 500 usd .. maximum 0.10 lot for 5000 usd

10- it only gets data from the log; it does not detect trading points according to the time zone of the chart you open.





Expert Advisor Daily and Long Term Investment Stratejy:

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14682630/ethusd-h1-forex-club-international





PRO INTRADAY EA MQL5 EXPERT ADVISOR SETTINGS:

A) Long-Term Investment Mode :

All you need to do is: trend analysis for symbol.

a)- If the symbol is a down trend; you must load Sell Profile!

(Sell profile settings) Sell SL and Sell TP = maximum level should be written for long-term investment

b)- If the symbol is in the up trend;

(Buy profile settingis) Buy SL and Buy TP maximum level should be written for long-term investment





B) Recommended Settings for intraday trade only:

You must use standart settings





EA Settings Sell Profile Buy Profile intraday/scalp Profile Period analysis 22 22 22 Data Type 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone % 150 80 100 According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone % 200 150 150 According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone % 80 150 100 According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone % 150 200 150 EA Lot Size: 0.01 0.01 0.01 Buy Order SL: order price on % 0.2 1.5 0.5 BUY Order TP: order price on % 0.4 3 0.5 Sell Order SL: order price on % 1.5 0.2 0.5 Sell Order TP: order price on % 3 0.4 0.5



Strategy Test Video:

eurusd ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0



gbpusd : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0

usdcad ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI





Enjoy



