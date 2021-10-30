MQL4 has also been converted to MQL5 exposure info for friends using iexposure.

It shows the total number of positions that have been opened, how many buy or sell positions there are, the net amount of position numbers and their order prices, the profit and loss status of all total positions.

I didn't write their code, it's open source, but I wanted to share it with everyone because it's an indicator I like!





https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14801856/usdjpy-fix-d1-idealfx-llc





