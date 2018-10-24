WalkForwardReporter is a script creating HTML reports from walk-forward optimization results generated by WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) library. It allows you to easily view and analyze your expert adviser (EA) performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia.

Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates a CSV-file and special global variables with resulting data. Copy the CSV-file from the tester's Files folder into MQL4/Files folder and run the script with default parameters. This builds an html-page with overview of the optimization and also saves the related global variables into GVF-file. In future you may build different reports (drilldowns) from the same resulting data, even if the global variables will be deleted, just by specifing the GVF-file as the 1-st parameter of the script. Until the global variables are intact, you can build drilldowns without mentioning GVF-file.

The names of GVF and HTML files correspond to CSV-file name in global variables, initially specified in EA input wfo_outputFile.



