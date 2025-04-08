Space X

 Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions

Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    

Space X   is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.
 

                         You can download the demo and test it yourself.

                      Space X 18 neural net have working in parallel. Whit 93 input for personalized your tradind.
                  See Video Here: https://youtu.be/Q_NqHYkQqNk

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data  15 years for   multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.


Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

 

Input parameters: See instruction here:  https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739461

See Videotutorial of input parameters here:  https://youtu.be/hlKDP4ZFYHQ

------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


Try the FREE demo now!

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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