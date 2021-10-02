Blind Millionaire
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 October 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator determines the trend and draws arrows in the direction of the transaction.
Non-repaint!
By default, the recommended parameters are set, provided that the H1 timeframe is used.
Period parameter is the main parameter that calculates the arrows.
Frequency parameter is responsible for the frequency of signals.
Bars of calculating parameter is responsible for the number of bars on which the arrows are displayed.
It is recommended to adjust the indicator for each pair and period.
The indicator is designed for any pairs. It is recommended to use for pairs of majors.