SL TP Label Risk Per Trade Daily Loss Limit

FEATURES:

-Current total SL & TP

-Allowed Risk per Trade

-Maximum Daily Loss Alert

-SL level to matc Risk per Trade



Input:

  • MoneyOrPercent >> True=MoneyRisk, False=PercentRisk
  • Money Risk per trade  >> Fixed $$ per trade
  • Percent of Account Balance per trade >> Fixed  % of Account Balance per trade
  • Max losing trades per day >> Max daily loss limit
  • Font Type
  • SL TP Label Positions
  • SL TP Font Type and Size


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