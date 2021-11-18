SL TP Label Risk Per Trade Daily Loss Limit
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
FEATURES:
-Current total SL & TP
-Allowed Risk per Trade
-Maximum Daily Loss Alert
-SL level to matc Risk per Trade
Input:
- MoneyOrPercent >> True=MoneyRisk, False=PercentRisk
- Money Risk per trade >> Fixed $$ per trade
- Percent of Account Balance per trade >> Fixed % of Account Balance per trade
- Max losing trades per day >> Max daily loss limit
- Font Type
- SL TP Label Positions
- SL TP Font Type and Size