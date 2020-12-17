FxAdvisor

The Expert Advisor consists of three popular indicators:

  • MovingAverage;
  • Stochastic;
  • MACD.

It is possible to use all three indicators both together, and individually, selecting the necessary combination.


Basic settings of the Expert Advisor

  • Magic - magic number of orders;
  • Volume - trade volume;
  • Slippage - slippage when opening orders;
  • Stop Loss - close order at a certain loss in points;
  • Take Profit - desired profit in points;
  • Trailing Stop - move StopLoss to order's opening price when a positive profit specified in points is reached;
  • Step Trailing- step for Trailing Stop to follow the price once Stop Loss is moved to the order's opening price;
  • Martingale - double the order's volume (if off Martingale - disabled).

Setting unit MovinAverage - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • MovingAverage - on/off (disable the indicator, i.e. the MovinAverage indicator will not be taken into account when analyzing other indicators for opening positions);
  • Shift - (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back).

A signal to sell in the MovinAverage indicator is the Bid price crossing the indicator line from top to bottom, a buy signal is the Ask price crossing the indicator line upwards.

Distance - when this parameter is set, an order is opened when the MovingAverage moves from the price to a specified distance. (If Distance=0, this parameter is disabled).

Setting unit Stochastic - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • Stochastic - on/off (disable the indicator, i.e. the Stochastic indicator will not be taken into account when analyzing other indicators for opening positions);
  • Shift - (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back);
  • Sale level if K and D period above this level - use the indicator levels. This level opens a sell trade if Kperiod and Dperiod are above the selected level, and Dperiod crosses Kperiod downwards (if set to off, this level is disabled);
  • Purchase level if K and D period below this level - this level opens a buy trade if Kperiod and Dperiod are below the selected level, and Dperiod crosses Kperiod upwards (if set to off, this level is disabled);
  • Sale level if K and D period above this level and Purchase level if K and D period below this level can have the following values: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95.

Setting unit MACD - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • on/off (disable the indicator, i.e. the MACD indicator will not be taken into account when analyzing other indicators for opening positions);


Additional settings of the Expert Advisor

  • The choice of day of the week – select days of the week when trade is allowed, if not allowed and there are open trades, trade will continue until they are completed.
  • Maximum volume - maximum allowed volume if the volume increase is enabled (Losing volume, increased by two).
  • Open a new bar – opening an order on a new bar after receiving a signal of the indicator. Timeframe of a new bar – the period, on which we should wait for the opening of a new bar.
  • Not to repeat if the order was closed with profit – do not open a trade if the signal from the indicator is active and the last order was closed with positive profit.
  • Not to repeat if the order is closed with stoploss - do not open a trade if the signal from the indicator is active and the last order is closed with negative result.
  • Close by opposite signal – close open orders in case of an opposite signal of the indicator.

As you can see from the above settings, the EA has been implemented in such a way that it is possible to select the values and parameters that are most convenient for the user.

The EA is suitable both for novice traders, who are trading strategy, and for professionals.

The algorithm of the EA: whenever a buy or sell signal is received from one or several indicators, the EA opens a trade (sell or buy). Positions are closed only by Stop Loss or Take Profit. If an open trade is present, another one will not be opened until the current one is closed.

In case Martingale is enabled (on), if a position is closed at a loss, the next position will be opened with a doubled volume (Volume of the previous trade, multiplied by 2. Example: an unprofitable trade closed at a loss with Volume = 0.02, the next trade will be opened with Volume = 0.04. A buy or sell order will be opened depending on the signal received from one or several indicators).

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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