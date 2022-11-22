IQ Trade

# IQTrade v3.3 — User's Guide

## Working principle

The Expert Advisor analyzes the market and determines the moment for opening a deal based on the built-in algorithm. The direction and reason for entry are determined automatically — this cannot be adjusted manually.

If an open trade goes to a loss, the ADVISER does not force it to close immediately — when a new signal appears, he can open the next trade, slightly increasing the volume. This can go on for some time: a series of transactions either gains the necessary profit — then it is fixed in its entirety, and everything starts over from the initial volume — or reaches one of the built-in security limits, after which the series is forcibly closed, and the next one starts again from the initial volume.

In the background, without user intervention, several protective mechanisms also work.:

- automatic stop loss and pull—up of the stop for the price (trailing) - the adviser calculates the distances himself;
- a filter that does not allow you to open trades against an obvious strong market movement;
- a pause in the opening of new episodes after several consecutive unsuccessful attempts to wait out an unfavorable period.

All related thresholds and limits are selected automatically depending on the chosen trading style — they do not need to be entered separately.

## Settings

- **Magic number** is the service number by which the ADVISER distinguishes his transactions from others on the account. It is important only if there are several Expert Advisors working on the account at the same time.
- **Volume** — the volume of the very first transaction in the new series.
- **Trading style** — Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive. Main setting: determines the level of risk, the rate of profit taking for the series and the loss limit at which the series is forcibly closed. Balanced is the balanced default option, Conservative is less risk and activity, Aggressive is more of both.
- **Volume increase ratio** — how much does the volume of each next transaction in the series increase relative to the previous one.
- **Slippage** — acceptable price slippage when opening a deal, in points.
- **Show info panel** — whether to show an information panel with the current status of the Expert Advisor on the chart.
- **Panel size** — Panel size: compact, medium or large.

## Information panel

The panel on the chart displays the current status of the Expert Advisor in simple terms, without revealing the internal logic of the analysis.:

1. **Name/ style / Market status** — is the market open now or not.
2. **Current signal and trend filter** — is there a reason for a deal now and is it blocked by a strong trend filter?
3. **Progress of the current series** — which order is in the series and how much has already been earned or lost.
4. **The goal and limit of the series ** — at what profit the series will be fixed, at what loss it will be forcibly closed, and the current volume of the transaction.
5. **Pause status** — Whether new episodes are currently suspended due to several failures in a row.
6. **Open trade** — whether there is an open position now and what is its current result.
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