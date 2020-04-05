ARGUS Breakout Universal MT5

ARGUS Breakout Universal — Volatility Breakout EA for MT5

A fully automated breakout trading system built on one core principle: enter only when the market is truly moving, protect capital when it is not. No martingale. No grid. No averaging.

How It Works

The EA detects consolidation zones — periods where price compresses within a tight range. When price breaks out with volume confirmation, the EA enters in the breakout direction, filtered by a Daily SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.

  • Consolidation detection: N candles within a volatility threshold
  • Breakout confirmation: close-based break with ATR buffer (no false spike entries)
  • Volume filter: current volume must exceed average by a multiplier
  • Trend filter: SMA on D1 — buy only above, sell only below

3-Layer Capital Protection System

1. Step-Down Risk
After N consecutive losses, risk per trade is automatically reduced by a configurable factor. Resets on first winning trade.

2. BreakEven Protection
After N consecutive losses, the EA moves SL to lock a small profit once price reaches a defined % of the TP distance. Prevents winners from turning into losers.

3. Circuit Breaker
After N consecutive losses in one day, all new entries are blocked until the next calendar day. Stops overtrading on bad days.

Backtest Results — USDJPY H1 (5 Years, 100% History Quality)

Period Mar 2021 – Oct 2025
Initial Deposit $100,000
Total Net Profit +$77,650 (+77.6%)
Profit Factor 1.52
Max Drawdown (Balance) 5.61%
Max Drawdown (Equity) 6.44%
Recovery Factor 6.66
Sharpe Ratio 3.56
LR Correlation 0.99
Total Trades 220
Win Rate 53.64%
Max Consecutive Losses 4

Key Features

  • Works on any Forex pair, metals, indices, crypto
  • Hour mask — trade only during selected hours (24 bools)
  • Month mask — skip historically weak months (12 bools)
  • Optional 50% scale-out at 1R profit
  • Max hold time with automatic force-close or breakeven
  • Session context filter (price vs Daily Open)
  • Single position at a time — no stacking
  • Compatible with any broker and account type

Recommended Settings — USDJPY H1

  • Risk per trade: 1.0%
  • SL ATR Mult: 0.5
  • TP ATR Mult: 1.5
  • Trend SMA: 200 (D1)
  • Active months: Mar, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 recommended
  • Any broker (ECN preferred)
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
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