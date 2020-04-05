Gold Edge Guardian EA

XAU Edge Guardian

XAU Edge Guardian is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The system continuously analyzes market conditions and manages trades according to a structured internal strategy. It is designed to provide disciplined execution, automatic trade management, and controlled exposure without requiring constant manual supervision.

Main Features

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.
  • Automatic buy and sell execution.
  • Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
  • Break-even protection.
  • Dynamic profit protection.
  • Automatic trade exit under unfavorable market conditions.
  • Spread control before trade execution.
  • One-position-per-symbol management.
  • Adjustable risk and trading parameters.
  • Compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  • Suitable for demo and real accounts.

Trade Management

XAU Edge Guardian automatically monitors every open position and applies predefined protection rules.

The Expert Advisor can secure profitable trades, reduce exposure when market conditions change, and close positions according to its internal management logic.

All trade-management functions operate automatically once the Expert Advisor is active.

Input Parameters

The product includes configurable options for:

  • Trading volume.
  • Risk management.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Break-even protection.
  • Dynamic trade protection.
  • Maximum allowed spread.
  • Trading schedule.
  • Buy and sell permissions.
  • Trade identification.
  • Position control.

The default settings are prepared for initial testing, but users should always evaluate the Expert Advisor under their own broker conditions.

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Main instrument: XAUUSD.
  • Recommended timeframe: M5.
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.
  • Strategy Tester and demo-account testing recommended before live use.

Broker conditions may affect performance, including spread, commission, execution speed, symbol specifications, and slippage.

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk, and no automated system can guarantee profits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings, testing the product, and applying risk management suitable for their account.


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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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