Session Ploter

Auto GMT Base Session Indicator

"The Link to find your session time base on your GMT is given inside the indicator Description"

You can find your GMT Zone and Session times from the following website to insert into this Indicator inputs, and keep the Keep GMT On as true for the first time, when you determine your Session Times according to your GMT base then you can keep this inputs as false and modify your session time according to your broker, GMT calculation is only need when you don't know that's what how much is the diffence in your broker session times according to your GMT

When you find out time of session base on your broker time then Please modify the Time of your session to your broker time and keep GMT On as false to avoid the extra calculations inside the indicator

Thanks

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Noor Ghani Rahman
5 (1)
Indicators
This tools is design to easily forecast the projection of the current trend through the inputs of Zigzag and get out of the market when the trend do not the ability to maintain it's volatility to go further... the indicator gets the initial and final price from the value of zigzag automatically by adjusting the intdepth of zigzag. You can also switch from Projection to Extension from the inputs tab of indicator.
FREE
Auto Gann Angle
Noor Ghani Rahman
Indicators
This Indicator is made on the behalf of traders to trade inside the Gann angles. The indicator has the inside function of auto adjusting the chart window zooming in/out when the terminal is connected to the internet and new Tick come to draw the angles on the proper way of price and time. The angle would be not drawn until the suitable zooming is not achieved upon tick by tick. The starting value of angle drawn is calculated the Zigzag indicator. The zigzag can be adjusted through the back-cand
PositionsSizeCal
Noor Ghani Rahman
Indicators
In the financial world, risk management is the process of identification, analysis and acceptance of uncertainty in investment decisions. Essentially, risk management occurs when an investor or fund manager analyzes and attempts to quantify the potential for losses in an investment, such as a moral hazard, and then takes the appropriate action given his investment objectives and risk tolerance. This tool should be the success key before you lost your capitals due to the unawareness of market beh
Pivot Levels Indicators
Noor Ghani Rahman
Indicators
Pivot Point is a technical tool widely used by traders to predict major support and resistance price levels by calculating previous history and to predict the current price reversal points. Traders want to determine about the swing point from which there should be much possibility that the market price will be getting back, in such analysis pivot point plays an important rule. Different site explaining the logic of pivot point as: A technical analysis indicator used to determine the overall tr
Candle Trigger
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
Hedging Martingale EA The EA open first 9 Trades of initial Lotsize and from 10 - 19 of Multiplier in the sequence of 10 - 19, 20 - 29, 30 - 39 etc,. which minimize the risk to your capital and calculate the Average TP for Buy and Sell side orders as two TPs, The EA can be test on Meta Terminal Tester, the EA is opening many trades so initial lotsize of 0.01 is best on history record, but you can test by yourself higher lot of 0.02 and 0.03 while the tested timeframe is 30 minutes and 1 hour is
Japanese Technical Analysis
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
Mechanism : The EA opening trade base on the standard " Japanese CandleSticks Technical Analysis " and confirming the signal by various reversal zone define by "Divergence, Support and Resistance, and some common Indicators like Sto, Bollinger Band, MACD etc" under the CONFIRMATION INPUTS SETTINGS (True/false option). Lot Method: The EA is Implemented with fixed lot size and Auto lot base on specified Risk Management System base on the available account balance by some percent risk of that's. Tr
CandleStick Scanner X
Noor Ghani Rahman
Indicators
Japanese candlesticks can be used for any time frame, whether it be one day, one hour, 30-minutes ….whatever you want! They are used to describe the price action during the given time frame. Japanese candlesticks are formed using the open, high, low, and close of the chosen time period. CandleStick Scanner X provides market analysis through the detection and analysis of Japanese candlestick patterns. Candlestick based market analysis is one of the most popular technical analysis methods. Combina
Ikka Martingale
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
The Ikka Martingale Strategy The EA is design to trade on the basis of martingale with average TP, but here it start from two type of initial trades " Limit Orders and Stop Orders Pending"  for determination of trend direction so You should be want to run different different settings for every pair as you will Optimize the that pair and it will make Profit as It only closes the Open trades on specified Take Profit value in Points.
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicators
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
GF BetaHedging EA
Noor Ghani Rahman
Experts
Beta Hedging EA The EA is trading in Martingale style whether you want to trade at a time sell side or buy side (Selectable) with Increasing Lot/Grid or you can keep these two Constant,... ======= >>>   The EA is design specitially for ECN account so always be test zero spread accounts   <<< ======= This is Martingale base EA so should be want to have at least 3000$ for Per Pair Trading. EURUSD <= 2 spread GBPUSD <= 4 spread NZDUSD <= 4 spread AUDUSD <= 4 spread Trade Closing System: There is Ta
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