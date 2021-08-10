Session Ploter

Auto GMT Base Session Indicator

"The Link to find your session time base on your GMT is given inside the indicator Description"

You can find your GMT Zone and Session times from the following website to insert into this Indicator inputs, and keep the Keep GMT On as true for the first time, when you determine your Session Times according to your GMT base then you can keep this inputs as false and modify your session time according to your broker, GMT calculation is only need when you don't know that's what how much is the diffence in your broker session times according to your GMT

When you find out time of session base on your broker time then Please modify the Time of your session to your broker time and keep GMT On as false to avoid the extra calculations inside the indicator

Thanks