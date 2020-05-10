Auto Gann Angle

This Indicator is made on the behalf of traders to trade inside the Gann angles. The indicator has the inside function of auto adjusting the chart window zooming in/out when the terminal is connected to the internet and new Tick come to draw the angles on the proper way of price and time. The angle would be not drawn until the suitable zooming is not achieved upon tick by tick.





The starting value of angle drawn is calculated the Zigzag indicator. The zigzag can be adjusted through the back-candle numbers from the ExtDepth from the inputs tab of indicator. If you turn “false” the Auto_Zooming, then the windows adjustment will be no further perform the indicator while you can read and analyze the market through technical tools that you are using…

*** The indicator should not be checkout through the strategy tester due to "Zooming function" operating at high speed and the indicator will show that it's improper, but when you insert into the actual chart then you will you see that it work perfectly...