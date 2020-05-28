Pivot Levels Indicators

Pivot Point is a technical tool widely used by traders to predict major support and resistance price levels by calculating previous history and to predict the current price reversal points. Traders want to determine about the swing point from which there should be much possibility that the market price will be getting back, in such analysis pivot point plays an important rule. Different site explaining the logic of pivot point as:





A technical analysis indicator used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the high, low and closing prices from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentiment.