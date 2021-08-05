GF BetaHedging EA

Beta Hedging EA

The EA is trading in Martingale style whether you want to trade at a time sell side or buy side (Selectable) with Increasing Lot/Grid or you can keep these two Constant,...

======= >>> The EA is design specitially for ECN account so always be test zero spread accounts <<< =======

This is Martingale base EA so should be want to have at least 3000$ for Per Pair Trading.

EURUSD <= 2 spread

GBPUSD <= 4 spread

NZDUSD <= 4 spread

AUDUSD <= 4 spread

Trade Closing System:

There is Takeprofit in point but for security of Account Balance you can trade with Tight Takeprofit, in that case it also closes the Martingale cycle in less loss but keep you away from much bigger loss or Free Margin Call.

Precautions before Purchasing the Product:

In this EA, I have insert much style of trading to the financial market so Please when you want to trade any pair, please find out the best suitable inputs setting for that's that you will trust and make your confidence on that pair with those setting to make profit.

Thanks