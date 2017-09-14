Superio
- Experts
-
Rio PurwanggonoProgrammer & Trader
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 21 August 2023
Superio is semiautomatic Expert Advisor. It will follow your Buy Stop or Sell stop order.
First order will follow your lot on Buy Stop or Sell Stop.
Superio is a combination of Martingale and Hedging strategy.
After 7 wrong positions, it will change position and start hedging position.
It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions.
This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.
This EA is recommended for cent accounts.
Real account monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/342603
Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M1, GBPUSD M1, USDJPY M1.
Parameters
- Lots — fixed volume of first position;
- IsStartNewSession — if true, EA will start open position;
Recommendations
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
- Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
- Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
- Rebate account.
- Cent account.
- Market Execution.
good for cent account as said