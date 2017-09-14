Superio is semiautomatic Expert Advisor. It will follow your Buy Stop or Sell stop order.

First order will follow your lot on Buy Stop or Sell Stop.

Superio is a combination of Martingale and Hedging strategy.

After 7 wrong positions, it will change position and start hedging position.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions.

This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.

This EA is recommended for cent accounts.





Real account monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/342603

Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M1, GBPUSD M1, USDJPY M1.





Parameters

Lots — fixed volume of first position;

IsStartNewSession — if true, EA will start open position;





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