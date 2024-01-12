Market trend direction via Deal Trading Trend





Hello trader,

In this article I am going to talk about how to use and set the Deal Trading Trend Indicators. Deal Trading Trend Indicator can be used for forecasting market direction going up or going down. All the confirmed signals are not re-painted. The significant benefit of this approach is that you get to set or adjust the parameters. The main features of this indicator comprise the market direction line, arrow and target price which being obviously displayed on screen. An alert function and notification are included. In addition, the extra function is a reversal signals, which is included. The reversal signals with the same direction are displayed with alert for scalping strategy.

The indicator can be used for all assets and all timeframes.

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Main indicator parameters setting

In this section, we are explaining the main parameters including;

Period bar : The number of history bars are used for calculation (Increasing the number extends the rage of market)

Target factor : Distance between entry price and target or stop loss (Increase the number extends the distance with low success rate)

Volatility : The volatility of market ( Increasing the number extends the range between High and Low price of market)

In the case of timeframe 1 or 5 minutes, the deviation should be decrease. The minimum of deviation is 0.01.









Easy trading in 3 steps!

Step 1: Signal receive

Receive signal buy or sell with entry and stop loss price.

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Step 2: Set target and stop loss Entry to open position following signal.

Set TP and SL following signal Step 3: Trading plan Option 1: Touch target at TP1.

Option 2: Partial close at TP1 and remaining to close at TP2.

Option 3: Touch target on opposite signal. Step 3: Trading plan

Strategies





Use trend strength









Stochastic Reversal condition

In our experience, to find a reversal point following market trend. We had found that Stochastic indicator can be used for finding a reversal point. This function is included in the Deal Trading Trend Indicator. Arrow and alert are also included. In this strategy can be use for scalping or holding to close at the opposite signal.

Stochastic setting is as same as default setting.













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Expert advisor setting





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