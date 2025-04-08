Trade in EURUSD: is a system to trade in EURUSD in 1 min. Can used in other pairs and timeframe, but is desing to EURUSD 1min.



Is easy to used, only select your initial lotaje, recomended 0.01 for every 3000$ of equity The system consists of a complex algorithm with multiple paths that can be activated in parallel or sequentially. All this algorithm is controlled by the autonomous maintenance system. The system detects a possible entry and starts a cycle, depending on the evolution of the market and the cycle, it adjusts its algorithm to exit for profit.



Input parameters: Magic Number: One different number for pair.

One different number for pair. Lot init: Lot initial of the every cycle.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.

This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!