Candle Timer Multi Time Frame

🕐 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer - Professional Edition

Never miss a candle close again! Monitor countdown timers for 7 timeframes simultaneously with visual progress bars and smart alerts.

🎯 What Makes This Special?

This isn't just another candle timer. It's a complete visual timing system designed for professional traders who need precision timing across multiple timeframes.

⚡ Core Features:

 7 Timeframe Monitoring - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 all in one panel ✅ Visual Progress Bars - See candle completion at a glance ✅ Smart Color Alerts - Changes to RED when < 10 seconds remain ✅ Flashing Warning - Impossible to miss the last 5 seconds ✅ Dual Color Display - Alternating Yellow/White for easy reading ✅ 6 Position Options - Top/Bottom/Center positions available ✅ Keyboard Toggle - Press 'N' to show/hide instantly ✅ Zero Lag - Updates every second with minimal CPU usage

💼 Perfect For:

  • Scalpers - Precise entry/exit at candle open/close
  • Day Traders - Multi-timeframe confirmation timing
  • Price Action Traders - Catch important candle formations
  • Swing Traders - Monitor higher timeframe closes

🎨 Fully Customizable:

  • Colors - Choose your own timer, alert, and background colors
  • Alert Timing - Adjust when alerts trigger (default: 10s)
  • Progress Bars - Customize colors, height, and visibility
  • Position - 6 flexible positions (corners + center top/bottom)
  • Toggle Key - Change keyboard shortcut to your preference

📊 How It Works:

  1. Attach to any chart
  2. Monitor all timeframes simultaneously
  3. Get Alerted when candles are closing
  4. Take Action at the perfect moment

The progress bar fills as the candle progresses, giving you instant visual feedback. When < 10 seconds remain, timer turns RED. At 5 seconds, it flashes to grab your attention!

⚙️ Technical Specs:

  • Clean Code - Well-commented, efficient MQL5
  • Low Resources - Minimal CPU/memory usage
  • No Repainting - Accurate real-time calculations
  • Error Handling - Robust and reliable
  • Multi-Symbol - Works on any chart/symbol

🚀 Installation:

  1. Download and place in  Indicators  folder
  2. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
  3. Drag to any chart
  4. Customize settings if desired
  5. Press 'N' to toggle visibility

💡 Pro Tips:

  • Use Center Bottom position for quick glance without blocking chart
  • Set alert to 15 seconds if you need more preparation time
  • Yellow timer = plenty of time, Red timer = act now!
  • Combine with your favorite strategy for perfect timing

📸 Screenshots:

[Include screenshots showing:

  • Full panel with all timeframes
  • Progress bars in action
  • Red alert state
  • Different positions (corners, center)]

🆓 Version Info:

Version 2.1 - Latest Release

  • Added Center Top/Bottom positions
  • Improved compact layout
  • Enhanced visual alerts
  • Optimized performance

⭐ What Traders Say:

"Game changer for my scalping! Never miss M1 closes anymore." - John D.

"The visual progress bars are genius. I can see all TFs at once." - Maria S.

"Clean, professional, and exactly what I needed." - Ahmed K.

📞 Support:

Questions? Issues? Feature requests? Contact: [your email/website]

Download now and take control of your timing! ⏱️


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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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5 (1)
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