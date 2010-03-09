Flexible HVTF Feat Alert MT5

Flexible Fractals Line Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi 5 (5) Indicators

Description This is an indicator for MT5 which has enhanced the "Fractals" indicator. "Fractals" indicator is included in MT5 by default but the draw line period is fixed at "5" and it cannot be modified. Thus I have reinvented the Fractals indicator with some useful function added. This tool will be useful especially for those who are learning how to draw good horizontal lines and wants to get some reference. Of course, those who are considering Fractals as an important horizontal line wil