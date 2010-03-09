Flexible HVTF Feat Alert MT5

Description

This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will keep us away from a chart in a nice manner, letting us know only a good trading opportunity.

It is said that from novice to experts, one of the common and obviously the most important things to do is to “WAIT” for good trading opportunities to come. 

On the other hand, it is not always that case that we are sitting in front of the chart when the trading opportunity comes.

Thinking about chart analysis, at the same time, major tools used to find out the entry opportunity are “Horizontal line”, “Trend line”, “Vertical line” and “Fibonacci”.
Then it came to my mind that all the conditions mentioned above should be included into one package: “let us wait for trading opportunity”, “let us know when trading opportunities comes” and “generally used line tools can do that”.  

As a result, I have decided to develop this tool which is focusing on “Wait for trading opportunities” on MT5.  Also in order to provide us with more time saving method, I made this tool work with a simple and intuitive keyboard operation.


Benefits of the FlexibleHVTF Feat Alert MT5

  • Reduce much time for you to watch over chart and focus on only good trading opportunities
Once draw lines for some important price levels or expecting trading points in chart analysis, then all you have to do is just to wait for an alert to come at your trading point.
This tool can also send an alert to your mobile device(iPhone/Android) if you install MT5 on them. 

As for more information, please visit mlq5.com and find how to do ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/settings/settings_messages).


Settings

  • Candle Type
  • Include Upper/Lower Shadow (in case of OpenOnly)
  • Allow Consecutive Line Touch
  • Interval Period to Prevent Consecutive Alert
  • Automatic Color Sync for each Timeframe
  • Click Sound of Alert Switch
  • Alert when Line Touch
  • Send Notification to Mobile Device when Line Touch

Tutorial

Please find the YouTube link on product introduction page.


In the end, it is highly appreciated that you could leave any review,

which will motivate me to develop more useful trading tool!  Thanks!



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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
Take a Break MT5
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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