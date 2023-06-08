Flexible Trading And Money Management Tool MT5

Entry process using this tool is very simple. Set the risk money arbitrarily, set the stop loss / take profit level or limit / stop limit level and then press the entry button, that's it.

You can also intuitively operate the stop loss/profit and limit/stop order levels by displaying lines on the chart. You can also close open positions and cancel limit/stop orders with a single click from the panel.

Of course, it is also possible to skip all the steps above for a speedy market order.