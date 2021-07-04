Flexible Fractals Line
- Indicators
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Sa No Tsuyoshi KokorozashiAbout me:
Somehow survived more than 5 years in this crazy world.
Started with discretionary trading of FX for the first few years, but honestly I didn't make profit as well as I expected.
- Version: 1.0
Description
This is an indicator for MT5 which has enhanced the "Fractals" indicator.
"Fractals" indicator is included in MT5 by default but the draw line period is fixed at "5" and it cannot be modified. Thus I have reinvented the Fractals indicator with some useful function added. This tool will be useful especially for those who are learning how to draw good horizontal lines and wants to get some reference. Of course, those who are considering Fractals as an important horizontal line will also like it.
- Fractals Line On/Off
In case that we want to watch the chart without any lines, just set "switch off" from property menu. No need to delete the indicator.
- Change Fractals Calculation Period
Default parameter in this indicator is set at "21" but we can change it to any period. Some prefer longer periods and others prefer shorter ones.
In any cases, please be noted that only "odd" number must be set. This is due to mathematical rule of fractals.
- Line ON/OFF
- Bars for Fractals Calculation (Must be Odd Number)
- Line Color
Please find the YouTube link on product introduction page.
which will motivate me to develop more useful trading tool! Thanks!
Totally agree with whom reviewed before me, very simple but efficient,great indicator!