Flexible Fractals Line

5

Description

This is an indicator for MT5 which has enhanced the "Fractals" indicator.

"Fractals" indicator is included in MT5 by default but the draw line period is fixed at "5" and it cannot be modified.  Thus I have reinvented the Fractals indicator with some useful function added.  This tool will be useful especially for those who are learning how to draw good horizontal lines and wants to get some reference.  Of course, those who are considering Fractals as an important horizontal line will also like it.

 Benefits of the Flexible Fractals Line indicator

  • Fractals Line On/Off
In case that we want to watch the chart without any lines, just set "switch off" from property menu.  No need to delete the indicator.

  • Change Fractals Calculation Period

Default parameter in this indicator is set at "21" but we can change it to any period.  Some prefer longer periods and others prefer shorter ones.

In any cases, please be noted that only "odd" number must  be set.  This is due to mathematical rule of fractals.


Settings

  • Line ON/OFF
  • Bars for Fractals Calculation (Must be Odd Number)
  • Line Color

    Tutorial 

     Please find the YouTube link on product introduction page.

      In the end, it is highly appreciated that you could leave any review,

      which will motivate me to develop more useful trading tool!  Thanks!


      Reviews 7
      Andrew_ft
      85
      Andrew_ft 2024.03.11 14:20 
       

      Totally agree with whom reviewed before me, very simple but efficient,great indicator!

      Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief
      413
      Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief 2024.03.07 07:17 
       

      One of the best Custom Fractals indicators for MT5. First: The indicator only shows the verified fractals and does not repaint. i.e, it waits for the right number of bars on the right of the candle. Second: The buffers are permanent and do not disappear. It is quite easy to call it with iCustom in your EA. The only feature I would request is the ability to choose the number of bars on left and on right . Thanks to the author for the well-thought-of indicator (with permanent Buffers!).

      Pavel048
      331
      Pavel048 2023.12.02 17:28 
       

      Недооцененный индикатор. Простой и надежный. Лучший индикатор для новичка в торговле. Ничего менять в настройках не нужно, да их и нет.

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      Andrew_ft
      85
      Andrew_ft 2024.03.11 14:20 
       

      Totally agree with whom reviewed before me, very simple but efficient,great indicator!

      Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief
      413
      Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief 2024.03.07 07:17 
       

      One of the best Custom Fractals indicators for MT5. First: The indicator only shows the verified fractals and does not repaint. i.e, it waits for the right number of bars on the right of the candle. Second: The buffers are permanent and do not disappear. It is quite easy to call it with iCustom in your EA. The only feature I would request is the ability to choose the number of bars on left and on right . Thanks to the author for the well-thought-of indicator (with permanent Buffers!).

      Pavel048
      331
      Pavel048 2023.12.02 17:28 
       

      Недооцененный индикатор. Простой и надежный. Лучший индикатор для новичка в торговле. Ничего менять в настройках не нужно, да их и нет.

      kevin E.
      80
      kevin E. 2022.09.02 01:54 
       

      Great indicator. All thanks to the developer

      Fausto Sousa
      28
      Fausto Sousa 2021.12.13 11:44 
       

      top!!

      Marciano Santos
      111
      Marciano Santos 2021.11.16 19:07 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Quantum Trader
      3019
      Quantum Trader 2021.07.05 11:44 
       

      SIMPLE AND GOOD TO KNOW BREAKOUT LEVEL ASIDE WITH WITH OTHER TOOLS , THANK YOU FOR THIS

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