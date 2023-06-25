Description

This is a utility tool for MT5, and it displays some useful information on charts for discretionary trading.

Some of the information obtained by using indicators that are standardly installed by MT5 or by manual calculation is displayed on the chart from the beginning.





Benefits of the This Is Something Useful MT5

The minimum necessary information that needs to be confirmed in discretionary trading can be displayed on the chart at any time. By using this tool, you can quickly access the necessary information at any time and concentrate on trading.



Settings

Time information

Display the local time from the time difference between the MT5 server and the local PC Whether summer time/winter time is considered (based on NewYork summer time rule) Show grid lines for each hour Text and grid color settings





Count Down Timer

Displays the time until the candlestick of the displayed hourly chart is confirmed Display position of the countdown timer countdown timer text color





ATR

Viewing the ATR of the displayed hourly chart ATR calculation period Display position of ATR ATR text color





Spread

Displaying the spread(points) of the displayed timeframe chart Spread display position setting Spread text color





Tutorial

Seeing is believing, so please download it as it is free of charge!



In the end, it is highly appreciated that you could leave any review, which will motivate me to develop more useful trading tool! Thanks!



