DrawdownCutter Money Management

The DrawdownCutter EA provides you with the option to close all trades in your MT4 account, if the drawdown amount is reached, you set in the EA settings.

This EA works with MT4 accounts in any currency.

Simply attach the DrawdownCutter 2.0 EA to any clean chart. This EA also works while other EAs are running on the account - if attached to a separate chart.

Please note that due to market execution delays and broker executions times, the amount of the trades closed automatically by the DrawdownCutter, can differ slightly from the max. drawdown amount you set in the DrawdownCutter EA settings.


Feature:

- Closing of all trades in account if max. drawdown amount set in Ea is reached

- Closing of a specific pair the EA is attached to if max. drawdown amount set in EA is reached

- Closing of trades with the same Magic Number if max. drawdown amount set in EA is reached


Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any question!

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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