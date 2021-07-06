Signal AO is a simple informational utility. It gives a signal about crossing the zero mark by the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator.





Signals will be received depending on the chart on which the utility is located.





The settings are pretty simple:





SYGNAL TYPE: ALERT - The signal gives alert. SOUND - Voice notification. ALERT_AND_SOUND - Alert together with voice notification.





LANGUAGE: Select the language in which the Signal AO will communicate.