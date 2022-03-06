Market book

Depth of market display.

Up to sixteen instruments can be displayed. There is auto-scrolling of prices, which can be turned off by clicking on "A" at the top of the window.

It is quite a beautiful indicator, it can act as a splash screen, it will not be so boring to look like a regular chart, just right for meditation, especially after big losses in the market. The indicator is not for trading, so your deposit will be more complete.

The video displays fast playback of previously saved data.

Attention, the indicator does not work in the strategy tester

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Market book tester
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
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Using data from the order book in the strategy tester Key features: Simultaneous use of several symbols, up to 7 pieces DOM visualization With the visualization of order books, real-time simulation is available, as well as acceleration or deceleration Working with the library: This product also requires a utility to save data:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642 Speed control utility:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Include file:   https://c.mql5.com/31/735/Market_book_s
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Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
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Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
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Market book tester control
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
The utility is designed to control the update rate of the order book (or several) in the strategy tester. Management is carried out by a library, which is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81400 Interface description: S/P   Start and pause playback ---    Decrease the speed by one step +++   Increase speed by one step R      Updating the character list <0>  Slider, moving left/right change the playback speed, after releasing the mouse it is restored to its original state. The
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Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
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