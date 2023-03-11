OriGamiGrimm

Welcome to OriGamiGrimm a dynamic and versatile EA. When using the Stops option(True) OriGamiGrimm will pull BuyStops and SellStops into position based off spacing determined by ATR. It will then attempt to Close All Open Trades as a basket for an overall profit set by exit percent. When using Trail(true) and digitalTrail(False) and there are multiple orders the trailing stop will only activate when the basket of trades is in profit. There is a money management system built in for initial lotsize and additional order lotsize. this EA may take a lot of trial and error backtesting to find proper settings but i ensure you they are there, it will work for mostly any symbol. enjoy!
Video OriGamiGrimm
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David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
EA Ching is quite accurate for not using any particular indicator, it simply uses a bullish or bearish candle to start a basket of trades and then attempts to close all open trades with an overall profit. Ching will work on almost any symbol but might require lots of backtesting to find the right settings. this EA has the option to space orders out dynamically or at a fixed rate, the dynamic mode is based off recent highs and lows.
Hedge XS
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
Hedge XS has no problem running on  a smaller account size, it hedges just about every order and attempts to close in profit as a basket.  it trades pretty well nonstop, please backtest or try on demo first to make sure the settings are dialed in properly for the symbol you choose. this is one of my more simple EA but that doesnt make it any less efective. please enjoy this hedge/grid/martingale/arbitrage EA!
Challonge
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
This EA was built with funding challenges in mind, it attempts to make a steady profit with minimal drawdown aiming for 10% growth over a month. Challonge has a really passive style but in certain market conditions it will trade more frequently . the key to this EA's potential is how it picks and chooses when to place a trade. there are four money management systems for you to try (select only one as true at a time). you also get 2 lot increase methods. please use backtest and demo to find the r
RawStrategy i
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
RawStrategy-i is completely based off The Rsi overbought and oversold signal... with a twist. Sometimes the Rsi will say overbought multiple times before it said oversold and doesn't give the greatest signal when to buy or sell. This EA fixes that, if it says overbought or oversold multiple times before the opposite, it will place a slightly larger trade that stacks. Once the opposite signal shows it will close all open orders and then open trades in the reverse since the close signal is now our
Squido
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
Squido loves going for the long term trades with a counter trend and trailing takeprofit strategy. The take profit is calculated based on a multiplier of the current ATR value. TakeProfit will slowly trail inching just a bit closer the longer the counter trend trend continues. Squido features a dynamic way of spacing grid orders also by use of the ATR, LotSizing with money management is also calculated based off the spacing value. keep the risk settings down low and you will have a much better c
NotSimple
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
NotSimple uses both Bollinger Bands and a profit target to Close trades. It opens trades from outside the Bollinger Bands from above to below and below to above . When a series of Buy Orders is closed at or above profit target and above the upper band a series of sell orders will begin to close below the lower band with the same profit target again. there are money management systems for both base lot and any martingale lot sizes. Enjoy!
Mint Trend
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Indicators
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Turn Lightblue when Price is Trending Up and LightRed when Price is Trending down. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD shows a LightBlue Bar Above Signal Line But only if Trend Indicator is Blue / if Price touches Bottom Red Channel and RSi-CD shows a red bar be
Mint Channels
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Indicators
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Draw a Lightblue channel and a LightRed Channel that you can use as a signal when price touches these lines. it can also be used to set stop loss and take profit values / Hint: set stoploss outside the channels and TakeProfit inside the channels. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue uppe
Mint RSiDC
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Indicators
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator  Shows a Lightblue Bar when price is headed up and a LightRed Bar when price is headed down for a Buy signal you want a Blue bar to show above the signal line / for a sell signal you want a Red bar to show below the signal line. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint Trend you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD sho
Uber
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
Uber is designed to trade indices, it uses moving averages to generate a signal and then opens trades in a grid fashion once per bar. Martingale can be turned on or off with the LotMultiply input. it will take profit when account equity reaches account balance multiplied by the TakeEQ value.   Recommended TakeEQ value is 1.01 for smaller accounts and 1.005 for larger accounts. Please backtest to find the appropriate lot sizing settings.
SupremeGrid
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
SupremeGrid Takes Buy trades when price goes lower and Sell Trades when Price goes higher then uses trailing stop to Complete orders. it has a martingale feature if you wish to use. This Expert advisor is designed to run for anywhere from a day to a week and has to be reset every once in a while.  its a super simple concept but it works.  Try on indices for best results.
MASurfing
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
MaSurfing uses a fast moving average and two slow moving averages one based on price high and the other based on price low. when the fast moving average crosses below the slow price low average it will place a buy trade with take profit based at the slow moving average price high. optional martingale strategy included.  please use backtest to find optimal settings.
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