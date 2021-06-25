AIS Angle Trend Movement MT5

The trend allows you to predict the price movement and determine the main directions of the conclusion of transactions. The construction of trend lines is possible using various methods suitable for the trader's trading style.

This indicator calculates the parameters of the trend movement based on the von Mises distribution. Using this distribution makes it possible to obtain stable values ​​of the trend equation. In addition to calculating the trend, the levels of possible deviations up and down are also calculated.

The indicator updates its values ​​in accordance with the current price values. His behavior is shown in the video:





Indicator parameters:

iPeriod - the number of bars used to calculate the trend and levels

- the number of bars used to calculate the trend and levels Shift - the number of bars to continue the lines forward

- the number of bars to continue the lines forward WidthTrend - the width of the trend line

- the width of the trend line WidthLvl - width of lines of levels

- width of lines of levels StyleTrend - trend line style

- trend line style StyleLvl - level line styles

- level line styles ClrTrend - trend line color

- trend line color ClrUp - color of lines of levels up

- color of lines of levels up ClrDown - color of lines of levels down



