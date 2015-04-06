Gold breakthrough EA Key Advantages：

EA is the trend to break through the trend of entering the market. Designed for trading XAUUSD,It implements a simple and homeopathic trading strategy, mainly applied to XAUUSD H1.

1.Fully automated trading 24/5.

2.Can handle deposits larger than $100

3.Always use stop loss to control risk.

4.Homeopathic trading, one order at a time, no Martin, no grid.

5.Ability to set the time of the transaction.

6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode.

7.Clear all orders on weekends.





EA requirements：

1.A good broker with low slippage.

2.Low spreads ( spreads below 30 points).

3.It is recommended to use Low latency‘s VPS hosting.

4.Please use this EA on the H1 cycle of XAUUSD.





Testing requirements：

It is important backtest Gold breakthrough EA with the simulation coefficient of not less than 90%. Some brokers have a significant delay in triggering of stops and orders, which is critical to any trading.





Input Parameters：

MAGICMA - Magic Number.

Slippage - Maximum slippage value.

Max_Spread（Micro point） - Max_Spread（Micro point）.

Initial take profit(0 is not set)（Micro point）- Initial take profit(0 is not set)（Micro point）.

TakeProfit(0 is not set)-TakeProfit(0 is not set).

StopLoss(0 is not set)- StopLoss(0 is not set).

StartTrade - Start trading time.

EndTrade - End of trading time.

CompoundInterest - Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.

Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false) - Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false).

How much/lot（USD）-How much/lot（USD）.

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