Gold breakthrough

Gold breakthrough EA  Key Advantages：
EA is the trend to break through the trend of entering the market. Designed for trading XAUUSD,It implements a simple and homeopathic trading strategy, mainly applied to XAUUSD H1.
1.Fully automated trading 24/5.
2.Can handle deposits larger than $100
3.Always use stop loss to control risk.
4.Homeopathic trading, one order at a time, no Martin, no grid.
5.Ability to set the time of the transaction.
6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode.
7.Clear all orders on weekends.

EA requirements：
1.A good broker with low slippage.
2.Low spreads (  spreads below 30 points).
3.It is recommended to use Low latency‘s VPS hosting.
4.Please use this EA on the H1 cycle of XAUUSD.

Testing requirements：
It is important backtest Gold breakthrough EA with the simulation coefficient of not less than 90%. Some brokers have a significant delay in triggering of stops and orders, which is critical to any trading.

Input Parameters：
MAGICMA - Magic Number.
Slippage - Maximum slippage value.
Max_Spread（Micro point） - Max_Spread（Micro point）.
Initial take profit(0 is not set)（Micro point）- Initial take profit(0 is not set)（Micro point）.
TakeProfit(0 is not set)-TakeProfit(0 is not set).
StopLoss(0 is not set)- StopLoss(0 is not set).
StartTrade - Start trading time.
EndTrade - End of trading time.
CompoundInterest - Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.
Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false) - Lot(Used when CompoundInterest is false).
How much/lot（USD）-How much/lot（USD）.
commentary-commentary.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
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Instructions: 1. Pivot has an attractive effect. In the absence of large longs or shorts entering the market, the price moves around the axis between r1 and s1, but the movement may be irregular. Someone specializes in trading in this range, called floor trader. 2. Under the strong push of longs or shorts, the price will break through the s1-r1 area, and there will be a trend at this time, but it is still within the normal price movement range. Within this range, there will be a strong sense
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