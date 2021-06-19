Axis indicators

Instructions:

1. Pivot has an attractive effect. In the absence of large longs or shorts entering the market, the price moves around the axis between r1 and s1, but the movement may be irregular. Someone specializes in trading in this range, called floor trader.





2. Under the strong push of longs or shorts, the price will break through the s1-r1 area, and there will be a trend at this time, but it is still within the normal price movement range. Within this range, there will be a strong sense of direction, and most of the time is the price movement close to r1, r2 or s1, s2, and the time in the middle area is not long.





3. r3 and s3 are extreme prices, and there will be no special bad news or good news. This price is of great significance. Often (note, not necessarily) accompanied by special circumstances, such as the V-shaped reversal of a single top, it is possible to sprint into a marathon. The general situation is that day traders cannot let it go. Opportunity.