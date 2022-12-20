SecondsOfMinute

It is the simplest indicator in existence.

It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle.

It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time.

Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for scalping.

Often the movement that occurs in the first 15" has no predictive value. With this label we can avoid being fooled by this behavior.

Recommended for scalpers, but also useful for those who want to catch the best time to act.

Try to follow the behavior of the candle by having an eye on the seconds and you will quickly understand its usefulness. Useful for symbols that have rapid fluctuations as gpb and indexes.



To move it hold mouse over the little rectangule on the left high corner, then drag.

To Change size or color: double click over it, then right click and chose "Property".
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Indicators
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use   M1   chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at
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Moving Average Inclination
Lorenzo Marchesin
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use M1 chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at the
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Seconds label draggable on the chart
Lorenzo Marchesin
Indicators
It is the simplest indicator in existence. It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle. It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time. Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for sc
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