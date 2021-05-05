Moving Average Inclination

5
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments.

Operational advice:

Use M1 chart.

Period 20: open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots.

When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'.


Period 50: matches the trend, when it is at the extremes it clearly indicates when trend starts and ends.Do not use during congestion times

To change period indicator right click over the line and choose "MA Inclination () property". Also you can customize line color and other properties.

Recommended pairs:  EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, AudUsd, NzdUsd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpCzk, GbpHuf, GbpNzd, UsdSgd, ...


Reviews 1
kevinjoyce
95
kevinjoyce 2021.05.23 20:22 
 

Great Indicator

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Moving Average Force
Lorenzo Marchesin
5 (2)
Indicators
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use   M1   chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at
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SecondsOfMinute
Lorenzo Marchesin
Indicators
It is the simplest indicator in existence. It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle. It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time. Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for sc
FREE
Seconds label draggable on the chart
Lorenzo Marchesin
Indicators
It is the simplest indicator in existence. It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle. It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time. Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for sc
FREE
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kevinjoyce
95
kevinjoyce 2021.05.23 20:22 
 

Great Indicator

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