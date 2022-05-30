Top Clock MT5
- Utilities
-
Blasius KissHello fellow traders,
- Version: 1.0
Displays a digital clock or a countdown (until new bar) in the chart in realtime.
Benefits:
- Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc.
- Displays accurate time (server/broker time)
- Keep an eye on how much time is left until a new bar starts (countdown)
- Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position)
- Always runs/refreshes every second even without new price tick
Hint:
- To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
Very nice for viewing relavent time related to market being traded. Works well. (NB. Had to rate 'User Support", but actually never needed any support!)