Top Clock MT5

5

Displays a digital clock or a countdown (until new bar) in the chart in realtime.


Benefits:

  • Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc.
  • Displays accurate time (server/broker time)
  • Keep an eye on how much time is left until a new bar starts (countdown)
  • Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position)
  • Always runs/refreshes every second even without new price tick

Hint:

  • To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.


Reviews 6
FlyByWyr
14
FlyByWyr 2026.07.31 16:02 
 

Very nice for viewing relavent time related to market being traded. Works well. (NB. Had to rate 'User Support", but actually never needed any support!)

FGarciaRam
104
FGarciaRam 2026.05.09 14:05 
 

Bom relógio e fácil de ajustar.

Parunchai Jaiprasart
31
Parunchai Jaiprasart 2025.03.04 01:15 
 

Very good. Thanks for this. Like....

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Top Clock MT4
Blasius Kiss
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Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime. Benefits: Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc. Displays accurate time (server/broker time) Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position) Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick Hint: To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
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Top Anomaly MT5
Blasius Kiss
3 (1)
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TRADING STRATEGY Keep It Simple and Smart (KISS principle) and not stupid! This automatic expert advisor enters a trade in the DOW JONES exactly at 9 a.m. EST i.e. 30 minutes before US market open to make 10 points in profit for a continuous income stream. This is a professional trading strategy and not a get-quick-rich scheme. The trade direction (long or short) is determined by a simple algorithm based on every day market observation and thorough backtesting.  For all trades to win (since 1/
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FlyByWyr
14
FlyByWyr 2026.07.31 16:02 
 

Very nice for viewing relavent time related to market being traded. Works well. (NB. Had to rate 'User Support", but actually never needed any support!)

FGarciaRam
104
FGarciaRam 2026.05.09 14:05 
 

Bom relógio e fácil de ajustar.

Mori Mahoor
44
Mori Mahoor 2025.04.25 15:15 
 

Great tool but it keeps giving me (Invalid Liscense) Error. kinda pain in the A** for such a great tool.

espa illetishim
18
espa illetishim 2025.04.08 14:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Parunchai Jaiprasart
31
Parunchai Jaiprasart 2025.03.04 01:15 
 

Very good. Thanks for this. Like....

Алексей Ко
140
Алексей Ко 2022.11.04 15:46 
 

Отличный индикатор,классная работа!

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