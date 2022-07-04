THE DAILY BREAKOUT

The simple and efficient way.





⚠️ No martingale ⚠️ No Grid system ⚠️ No overcrowded charts





✅ I recommend pairs with low spread such as EUR/USD or AUD/USD. ✅ THE Daily BreakOut work well too on indices such as SP500 or CAC40. ✅ You should be using EA Daily BreakOut on a daily timeframe but is suitable for other TF as well with the right settings.





HOW IT WORKS



👉 First of all this EA is based on the daily breakout which means that as soon as the price is lower/higher than the last day, THE Daily BreakOut will place an order automatically for you.

👉 No martingale / grid system are used in this strategy, the reason is I don't believe in this kind of strategies and personally think that they are not suitable at all for low capital and even with a big capital this kind of strategies will always end up by blowing your account.

👉 THE Daily BreakOut is limited at one trade per bar.





SETTINGS



Magic Number : Allow you to use THE Daily BreakOut on several charts in the same time .

Fixed / Auto lot : Auto lot is based on the risk which is represented such as 1 is equivalent to 0.01 Lot for 1K of your account currency.

Stop loss / Take profit : SL can be either a trailing stop or set manually, if set manually you can also add a breakeven on it which will close half your order when breakeven reached.

SL breakeven breakeven Object On Charts : Simply display Logo / trading information.





You can find some screenshots of my previous backtest, I normally do my backtest on a period of 1 year and normally the last year as I think it would be the most representative of the current market.





THE Daily BreakOut is an expert advisor that can be profitable if used properly.











