THE Daily breakout

THE DAILY BREAKOUT 

The simple and efficient way.


⚠️ No martingale

⚠️ No Grid system

⚠️ No overcrowded charts 


✅  I recommend pairs with low spread such as EUR/USD or AUD/USD.

✅  THE Daily BreakOut work well too on indices such as SP500 or CAC40.

✅  You should be using EA Daily BreakOut on a daily timeframe but is suitable for other TF as well with the right settings.


HOW IT WORKS

👉 First of all this EA is based on the daily breakout which means that as soon as the price is lower/higher than the last day, THE Daily BreakOut will place an order automatically for you.

👉 No martingale / grid system are used in this strategy, the reason is I don't believe in this kind of strategies and personally think that they are not suitable at all for low capital and even with a big capital this kind of strategies will always end up by blowing your account.

👉 THE Daily BreakOut is limited at one trade per bar.


SETTINGS

 
  • Magic Number : Allow you to use THE Daily BreakOut on several charts in the same time.

  • Fixed / Auto lot : Auto lot is based on the risk which is represented such as 1 is equivalent to 0.01 Lot for 1K of your account currency.
  • Stop loss / Take profit : SL can be either a trailing stop or set manually, if set manually you can also add a breakeven on it which will close half your order when breakeven reached.
  • Object On Charts : Simply display Logo / trading information.

You can find some screenshots of my previous backtest, I normally do my backtest on a period of 1 year and normally the last year as I think it would be the most representative of the current market.


THE Daily BreakOut is an expert advisor that can be profitable if used properly.




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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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