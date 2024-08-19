Introducing the Spike Momentum Strategy



Unlock the power of the Spike Momentum Strategy to refine your trading approach. Our key tool, the Rubdfx Spike Indicator, reveals crucial market movements through spikes that signal potential reversals or trends.

How to Use It:

Buy Entry: Trigger a buy when a bullish spike appears.

Trigger a buy when a bullish spike appears. Sell Entry: Enter a sell when a bearish spike is detected.

Enter a sell when a bearish spike is detected. Stop Loss & Take Profit: Set your Stop Loss a few pips away from the entry and adjust your Take Profit as new signals emerge.



For a detailed guide, download the handbook https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fTcZVLRETWavJYf8CZgn_QMvCLOokfwO/view?usp=sharing For questions or support, contact me anytime. you can also Purchase Key indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66856

Some Entry examples made with this Strategy



Crash 500 Before

The spike indicator detected a sell signal spike and so we went short



Crash 500 After the price took a sharp dive, but thanks to our Spike Momentum Strategy, we were ahead of the curve. Our key trading tool clearly indicated strong bearish momentum, so we went short. The Spike Momentum Strategy is straightforward and easy to use.

More Entries based on Spike Momentum Strategy



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Gold Before









Gold After













The Spike Momentum Strategy is straightforward and easy to use, and it even comes with a free handbook packed with step-by-step instructions. Get yours today and start making those accurate entries you deserve!"



Download the handbook https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fTcZVLRETWavJYf8CZgn_QMvCLOokfwO/view?usp=sharing For questions or support, contact me anytime.





you can also Purchase Key indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66856

Elevate your trading strategy with the Spike Momentum Indicator today!



