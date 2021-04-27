TrendTrader





This Expert Advisor is a Trend Following as the name suggest using an indicator to open and close an order. Tested in EURUSD using default settings.

Recommended to use this EA in higher TimeFrame with Higher TakeProfit and PipStep.

InpMagicNumber - magic number to use for open orders, if -1, the all open orders for that specific instrument will be processed by this EA

InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders

InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots

InpTakeProfit - take profits in points

InpPipStep - minimum distance for opening an averaging down an open orders. Higher PipStep means Lower Drawdown

InpMaxTrades - maximum number of averaging down an open orders

InpMinTimeTradeStep - minimum time distance between orders when averaging down

InpDollarPerLots - used to increment the lots based on your gained balance. If 0, no lots increase

InpSpread - maximum spread allowed before opening an orders. If -1, no checking

Note:

Higher TakeProfit = risky but higher gain

Lower TakeProfit = not too risky with lower gain

Higher PipStep(500 - 1000) = Lower DRAWDOWN between 2%-5% using 0.01 lots with $2000 capital

between 2%-5% using 0.01 lots with $2000 capital Lower PipStep = risky due to higher drawdown

Try experimenting with the following with 0.01 lots and $2000 capital. You can try to test this on other instruments other than EURUSD. TakeProfit: 100, PipStep: 100 TakeProfit: 200, PipStep: 200 TakeProfit: 300, PipStep: 300 Make it higher(multiple of 100) Recommended: TakeProfit: 100, PipStep: 300







