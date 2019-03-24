NightVision EA

4.11

NightVision EA - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation.

Live signal for NightVision EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78

Ask me for the recommended FX broker for better results

MT5 version is here.



Features

  • Does not use dangerous (toxic) trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).);
  • Every trade has it's  Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit;

NightVisionEA works on the following currency pairs:  GBPUSD;GBPCAD;USDCAD;GBPAUD;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURGBP;GBPCHF;EURUSD;USDCHF;NZDUSD;EURNZD;USDJPY;EURCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD


For best results, it is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spread and Commission.


Characteristics

  • TradingPair - select a set to trade;
  • Magic Number - unique magic number;
  • Fix Lot - fix lot size. Used if the Risk %= 0;
  • Risk % - % of deposit under risk at a single order/trade;
  • 0.01 lot per Deposit - deposit used for every 0.01 trading lot;
  • GMT Offset - broker's time offset;
  • DaylightSavingTime - set true if your broker uses DST change;
  • Trade Friday - open trades at Friday;
  • Max Orders with the same currency (0 - disabled) - max number of open orders with the same currency in the same direction;
  • Comment - comment to a order/trade
Reviews 31
Bifrost
1296
Bifrost 2024.03.21 10:35 
 

Recommend for AUDCAD;EURNZD;GBPCHF;EURCAD;NZDUSD;CHFJPY

Nicolás B.
42
Nicolás B. 2022.11.06 19:59 
 

Dejo un (5) estrellas para este EA, teniendo mas de 5 años de experiencia en el campo del trading manual y algoritmico, afortunamdamente he encontrado un algoritmo que logra ser rentable en el mediano y largo plazo, demostrado en los track records de las cuentas auditadas por el autor Alex y la que mantengo auditada con uno de los mejores brokers regulados. Sin mas que agregar NightVision EA lo recomiendo al 100%!

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:25 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

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Bifrost
1296
Bifrost 2024.03.21 10:35 
 

Recommend for AUDCAD;EURNZD;GBPCHF;EURCAD;NZDUSD;CHFJPY

paul310
134
paul310 2024.02.27 14:26 
 

EA is horrible 10 pip profit 50pip loss not profitable at all

Alexander Kalinkin
3916
Reply from developer Alexander Kalinkin 2024.02.27 16:28
Hi,
One SL doesn't mean that trading is not profitable: you can see the 4-years verified trading results as a proof of successful trading.
Masoud Seydeshaghi
893
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.11.22 19:25 
 

the support is great but what it earned during last month just with few trades gone so 2 month 50 usd gain on 10k account not good at all i am using 2 setfile new and old

i hope admin check it and i will update my review later if it goes better with new update

Alexander Kalinkin
3916
Reply from developer Alexander Kalinkin 2023.11.23 08:42
Hi Samorai,
Thanks for your feedback. 1 month is too short period for this EA to rate its performance.
The verified public signal here at MQL is almost 4 years long and it shows great profit. During those 4 years there were month with loss and it's normal. I recommend stick to long-term investment strategy that's more likely bring you good results than short term.
Nicolás B.
42
Nicolás B. 2022.11.06 19:59 
 

Dejo un (5) estrellas para este EA, teniendo mas de 5 años de experiencia en el campo del trading manual y algoritmico, afortunamdamente he encontrado un algoritmo que logra ser rentable en el mediano y largo plazo, demostrado en los track records de las cuentas auditadas por el autor Alex y la que mantengo auditada con uno de los mejores brokers regulados. Sin mas que agregar NightVision EA lo recomiendo al 100%!

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:25 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Brendan
83
Brendan 2021.10.11 23:32 
 

Been using this EA for a month now and it performs well. I like the fact that you don't have to optimize the EA to make it work, unlike some other EAs that only work if you regularly optimize it. The seller is always responsive and helpful, thanks Alex!

Gabriel Meneguelli Stein
715
Gabriel Meneguelli Stein 2021.10.08 15:01 
 

I've been using it for 3 months, good EA, good low DD, I hope this extrategy continues to work for a long time.

Wen Bing Chen
634
Wen Bing Chen 2021.06.21 14:07 
 

This is the most profitable EA that I purchased so far. From my experience of this EA, there is one thing you need to take care: use lower risk, even lower than the seller used in the live signal (I think Alex use 250:0.01lot). If you has small account, 300:0.01lot is fine, and if you has larger account like 10k or 50k, 1200:0.01lot is the stable setting.

Xi Ning Zhou
872
Xi Ning Zhou 2021.06.08 01:23 
 

This EA can enter and close positions within a few seconds, and do hundreds of trades within 20minute or even 1-2 hours, causing big risk big loss, happened multiple times to my accounts in DIFFERENT SENARIO AT DIFFERENT SERVERS AT DIFFERENT BROKER ACCOUNTS WITH DIFFERENT LOGS.

I am an experience trade with 10+ years experience and I also can code EA, check my signals to see that I trade 150K real account myself and trade many more accounts of different brokers, trading 100+ EAs for many years all the time. I have 20 VPSs from DIFFERENT providers, DIFFERENT broker accounts, three of my broker accounts, namely FXCMpro, Pepperstone Edge and Alapri ECNpro, both decent normal brokers having this issue with this EA, at different time, at different VPS, with different log, caused me 5K+ losses.

I have bought 30+ EAs at this market, this is my first serious review.

I tried to discussed with author many time, and purposed very simple solution to add just two line of codes to give an minimum interval say 15mins between entries of same pairs positions which will have no impact in any of the EA logic but will prevent this for good for me, and for everyone else including himself, he just would not do it, which I just could not understand.

With confusion, I had to ask to refund from author because I really dare not use it anymore on any of the accounts, but he refuses insisting that I already bought it, of course there is no chance to refund through this website, but for me, because this easy to fix bug, I just bought nothing useful, I still want to use the EA with the author just adding two line of codes to prevent this.

I must warn all of you, that risk is right there, it can happen to any account any broker any time, if so far no one has the same, because no one is trading 20+ broker accounts at many VPSs, that didnot have it yet.

The author said that he will open alpari account to test the EA live to find problem, I have my logs right there, even it runs months at alpari no problem , wont prove that EA has no problem, because it must have something to do with some weird quotes change / spikes of broker in swap hour or night hours that any broker can have , and it doesnot happen everyday , not even every month .

Author insist that adding a min interval say 15min will mess up the EA logic, which is not true, as only 3% of all EA trades is closed within 15 mins, with even 30mins interval between entries of positions of SAME PAIR will have no impact in anything, the test with or without the protection will be almost same. the protection I asked is normal protection on many EAs , which makes good sense and doesnot require more resources or much effort, I still just donot understand why the author wont do it to prevent any risk in this, but insist EA having no problem, even EA no problem, all problem happens to be with the three brokers having abormal quotes (my brokers used to run 100+ diffrent EAs (not at the same time) for years at the same VPSs never had any such issues), , it just does no harm to have such a simple measure to protect problem.

I donot know if it is the coder's pride that prevent him doing this, or he just have other problems with his codes. I still want to trade this EA because I see its potential that it can contribute to my portfolio, but need to have a simple solution for protection. My review can be changed if he would truly help with this rather than simply deny and trying to prove my wrong. Any of our conversation is welcome to posted here, any discussion , with my respectful request, begging him to do a simply thing, or discussion on how the 15min interval can harm the logic can be made public. you can simply test the EA with or without even 30 min interval between entry of same pairs, resulst will be 99% same.

Alex, for whatever reason that u refused to see the problem, please add the protection, or an option to do it, so to protect everyone even yourself from this risk. Or I have to warn everyone, that this EA can one day ruin your account.

Two line of codes to solve it with no impact to anything or anyone, why wouldnot you do it. I wrote thousands of words to you and here to everyone just want to get refund and use your EA for free? check my signal account, do I have to do this? I just want to use the EA with safety in mind.

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Update 2021.6.10 to the Author's feedback, as expected, the four arguement here are all false, even I already foresee its coming and explained and mentioned all following issues above, the author still try to make the false accusations with simply no plea or week plea:

/////1) the problem you describes (multiple openings of trades) - cannot be a problem of NightVision EA - it simply cannot do that multiple openings (safe-protection in EA's code);

***********as explained many times to the author, it is just the problem of the EA most likely, it cannot enter multiple positions at the same time (same two positions can not exist at the same time which is simple to code), BUT it can enter and close positions one by one with very seconds interval causing big loss in a short period of time which is what exactly happened to many accounts under different senario, the author knew exactly what was the difference and what I was talking and still try to mislead people here.

/////2) I'm not going to add strange modifications in the EA that may affect its profitability - and you asked me to add something that affects trading logic;

****also with million time of explaination to the author, it will have no impact to any logic of the EA, the test with a even 30 min interval of entries of SAME PAIR will results in 99% same results as without this modification, the author again knew exactly what I was talking and still just simply wont face the simple fact.

////3) THE MAIN thing: I suggested you to investigate and see if I can reproduce the issue: I was ready to open an account at the mentioned "problem" brokers. But you rejected that saying that's not required;

*******I already send all logs to the author, and reproduce the issue may need many months to see again the issue or maybe even longer, and even it appears again, you only want to prove that it is specific broker problem, even it doesnot appear at this broker, then you will say it is my system problem, my server problem, either ways, you will deny any problem with the EA, and with just simple two line of codes with no impact to any logic, you donot have to take any of the trouble to investigate, strange things happen to any decent broker, doesnot mean EA has logical error, itself but a decent EA need protection from this , which is verry simple to do, I donot understand why the author need to argue and wont do a simple thing, never personal against him or his skills, just a smimple thing that people can use the EA with no risk of such, also good for his own business

4) FINALLY you rejected all attempts to investigate your issue and simply asked to give you the money back on your personal account. It seems like your main concern is not to solve the problem but to give money and thus use the EA for free.

********I know, I know, this is typical response from the authors here, I ask for refund simply because I dare not to use the EA, I mentioned million times I would want to rather use it with the protection added, even I offer to pay him more to have it done, and I already mentioned above, I cannot dare to use it at even the smallest account, to use this EA for free? are u kidding me, do I have to waste my time and tens of thousands of word with you just to use this 300$ EA for free, anyone here would believe in this? I manage million EUR accounts and I need to cheat to use a 300$EA? I donot believe the author believe this himself, but he still did the typical false accusation, donot narrow minded like this, one day it will ruin your own business, I only want to advise a very simply portection and use this EA, even now.

Any part of our conversation are welcome to be quoted here as evidence of your accusation.

I NEED TO WARN EVERYONE THAT THE RISK IS THERE THAT CAN POSSIBLY RUIN YOUR ACCOUNT, AND SIMPLY TWO LINE OF CODES WILL SOLVE IT AND I STILL WANT TO USE THE EA IF IT CAN BE SOLVED.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 2021.12.3 Author finally added the protection requested, tested with effectiveness, so I could finally dare to use this EA again, waited too long though, missed good mant months of night scalping, hoping only it would still be ok long term.

Alexander Kalinkin
3916
Reply from developer Alexander Kalinkin 2021.06.09 21:12
Hello!
I explained you in details that:
1) the problem you describes (multiple openings of trades) - cannot be a problem of NightVision EA - it simply cannot do that multiple openings (safe-protection in EA's code);
2) I'm not going to add strange modifications in the EA that may affect its profitability - and you asked me to add something that affects trading logic;
3) THE MAIN thing: I suggested you to investigate and see if I can reproduce the issue: I was ready to open an account at the mentioned "problem" brokers. But you rejected that saying that's not required;
4) FINALLY you rejected all attempts to investigate your issue and simply asked to give you the money back on your personal account. It seems like your main concern is not to solve the problem but to give money and thus use the EA for free.
Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2021.06.03 21:10 
 

This is a very stable EA and the author is very helpful. Be sure to set time zone correctly and you won't be disappointed. Thanks Alexander

Jakob Jan Van Ommen
838
Jakob Jan Van Ommen 2021.02.22 09:45 
 

Completely shit this EA

Alexander Kalinkin
3916
Reply from developer Alexander Kalinkin 2021.03.06 13:45
Hi Jakob,
I asked you for the reason of why you think so, but you did not answer anything. Please reach me by any means (direct message MQL or Telegram @dvrk78 - if you really have questions regarding the EA. I'm always ready to help and investigate. Thanks, Alex
maxwarrior007
296
maxwarrior007 2021.02.17 08:45 
 

Alex does a great job. EA is working well recently. Appreciate Alex's continuous effort to improve the EA.

Maksym Korsak
1387
Maksym Korsak 2021.02.06 17:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hydee
233
Hydee 2021.01.15 12:58 
 

Good! It made a good performance in the year and a half since I bought it.

Cosmas Moses Boniface
292
Cosmas Moses Boniface 2020.12.16 13:50 
 

author give very good support

15/1/2021 - so far ea work fine , the drawdown are acceptable . this month (jan 2021 ) EA are struggle to make some profit . Anyway this way too early to make some judgement .

17/7/2022 - currently the ea work good but then the market not play along with the EA's algo. Just give some more room for the ea to prove itself

Ant Stone
792
Ant Stone 2020.12.07 13:40 
 

This is an excellent EA at an extremely affordable price. I have many scalpers so can see that NightVision's entry points are good. I've only been using it for 2 weeks so I need a longer period of time to fully assess its performance however, the fact that Alex has a live signal in place with extremely low dd Vs the gain and at a reputable broker is exactly what I like to see. Will update my review in a couple of weeks once I have more trade history but for now it's looking very promising...

Dubai FX
1448
Dubai FX 2020.12.07 11:10 
 

I am trying the EA in real account for about one month and so far with really good results, matching with the real signal. 5 stars!

nika1991
298
nika1991 2020.12.06 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

armadamarketspl
1890
armadamarketspl 2020.12.04 12:02 
 

Very good EA. Easy to set up, produces nice results, great support from author

Pavel Grishkov
529
Pavel Grishkov 2020.11.20 15:40 
 

I really liked this algo, the author is very pleasant in talk also. So far only positive emotions

12
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