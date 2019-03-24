NightVision EA - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation.

Live signal for NightVision EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78

Ask me for the recommended FX broker for better results MT5 version is here.





Features

Does not use dangerous (toxic) trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).);

Every trade has it's Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit;

NightVisionEA works on the following currency pairs: GBPUSD;GBPCAD;USDCAD;GBPAUD;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURGBP;GBPCHF;EURUSD;USDCHF;NZDUSD;EURNZD;USDJPY;EURCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD





For best results, it is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spread and Commission.





Characteristics