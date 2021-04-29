Night Crow EA

NIGHT CROW EA!


I would like to introduce you my new robot. The robot searches for gaps in the market and opens transactions in them. Almost all deals open on Monday. At this point, the robot has 17 optimized currency pairs and each of them has obtained at least PF 3.0 during the test. (See Pictures For More Information).

The tests were carried out with the greatest possible accuracy, DUKASCOPY Real Spread + minimum spread of 1.0 pips (FROM 2015 TO 2021). The average number of trades per week is 4 and this number will increase as more pairs are optimized. During these (more than 6) test years, the robot was opening a transaction every month and almost every week. 


REAL Results : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1001459
DEMO Results : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/992454
-- CLICK -- SET FILES FOR OPTIMIZED PAIRS -- CLICK --

17 OPTIMIZED CURRENCY PAIRS FOR DAY 02.05.2021

TIME FRAME : 5 MIN!

5/10 COPIES LEFT IN PRICE 50$!


ABOUT EA : 

  • EA has two types of SL, each transaction always has SL
  • Automatic slippage detecion/protecion ( EA is trying to calculate slippage, then eventually resign from trade )
  • Spread protection ( Quite simply, spread is not important for this EA, lower spread = more trades, bigger spread = less trades, but same accuracy )
  • The tests were carried out with the greatest possible accuracy ( From 2015 to 2021 test made with 7$ commission per lot,100 ms latency and real crude spread )
  • EA was able to keep high stability during more than last 6 years of test 
  • Easy optimization to improve results ( User is able to optimize any single parameter and thanks to it we can adjust EA to market or just improve results )


RECOMMENDATIONS : 

  • TIME FRAME - EA was tested only on 5 min timeframe
  • BROKER - ICMarkets ( Every ECN broker should be suitable, just keep in mind to find one with good spread after midnight )
  • TRADING LEVERAGE - 1:500 ( Bigger = Better )
  • RISK MANAGEMENT - 0.01 Lot per 50$ ( It's minimum! Better to keep it bigger )
  • NUMBER OF PAIRS - To keep liquid growth just use as much as possible
  • VPS - Unnecessary if you can keep your PC turned on and maintain a stable connection to the network during open transactions


Parameters Overview :

  • Fixed Lot Size - Just your risk management
  • Max Number of Trades - How many trades can be opened in same time
  • Trade Start/End - Just your trading hours
  • SL Percentage of TP - SL size compared to TP
  • New TP/SL - % Of TP/SL compared to previous size
  • Modify TP&SL Once Per X Minutes - How often should it be modified
  • Minimum Age To Modify SL in Minutes - Trade need be at least X minutes old to be able modify SL
  • Minimum Age To Close Profitable Trades - Trade need be at least X minutes old to be able close before TP
  • Minimum Profit in Pips - Minimum profit in Pips which is needed to close trade before TP
  • Minimum Gap Buy/Sell (0 to 100) in Pips - Minimum size of the GAP on market to make transaction
  • Maximum Gap Buy/Sell (Must Be Bigger Than Minimum Gap) - Maximum size of the GAP on market 
  • Entry Buy/Sell (0 to 3) - Value of indicator






































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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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erbedes
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erbedes 2021.05.03 19:41 
 

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Mateusz Gaza
118
Reply from developer Mateusz Gaza 2021.05.07 12:07
Thank you ! :)
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