NIGHT CROW EA!
I would like to introduce you my new robot. The robot searches for gaps in the market and opens transactions in them. Almost all deals open on Monday. At this point, the robot has 17 optimized currency pairs and each of them has obtained at least PF 3.0 during the test. (See Pictures For More Information).
The tests were carried out with the greatest possible accuracy, DUKASCOPY Real Spread + minimum spread of 1.0 pips (FROM 2015 TO 2021). The average number of trades per week is 4 and this number will increase as more pairs are optimized. During these (more than 6) test years, the robot was opening a transaction every month and almost every week.
17 OPTIMIZED CURRENCY PAIRS FOR DAY 02.05.2021
5/10 COPIES LEFT IN PRICE 50$!
ABOUT EA :
- EA has two types of SL, each transaction always has SL
- Automatic slippage detecion/protecion ( EA is trying to calculate slippage, then eventually resign from trade )
- Spread protection ( Quite simply, spread is not important for this EA, lower spread = more trades, bigger spread = less trades, but same accuracy )
- The tests were carried out with the greatest possible accuracy ( From 2015 to 2021 test made with 7$ commission per lot,100 ms latency and real crude spread )
- EA was able to keep high stability during more than last 6 years of test
- Easy optimization to improve results ( User is able to optimize any single parameter and thanks to it we can adjust EA to market or just improve results )
RECOMMENDATIONS :
- TIME FRAME - EA was tested only on 5 min timeframe
- BROKER - ICMarkets ( Every ECN broker should be suitable, just keep in mind to find one with good spread after midnight )
- TRADING LEVERAGE - 1:500 ( Bigger = Better )
- RISK MANAGEMENT - 0.01 Lot per 50$ ( It's minimum! Better to keep it bigger )
- NUMBER OF PAIRS - To keep liquid growth just use as much as possible
- VPS - Unnecessary if you can keep your PC turned on and maintain a stable connection to the network during open transactions
Parameters Overview :
- Fixed Lot Size - Just your risk management
- Max Number of Trades - How many trades can be opened in same time
- Trade Start/End - Just your trading hours
- SL Percentage of TP - SL size compared to TP
- New TP/SL - % Of TP/SL compared to previous size
- Modify TP&SL Once Per X Minutes - How often should it be modified
- Minimum Age To Modify SL in Minutes - Trade need be at least X minutes old to be able modify SL
- Minimum Age To Close Profitable Trades - Trade need be at least X minutes old to be able close before TP
- Minimum Profit in Pips - Minimum profit in Pips which is needed to close trade before TP
- Minimum Gap Buy/Sell (0 to 100) in Pips - Minimum size of the GAP on market to make transaction
- Maximum Gap Buy/Sell (Must Be Bigger Than Minimum Gap) - Maximum size of the GAP on market
- Entry Buy/Sell (0 to 3) - Value of indicator
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