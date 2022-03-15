The super trade signals channel index system automatically calculates the supporting lower track and resistance upper track according to the fluctuation amplitude of K line at the present stage and the spatial positionThe super trade signals channel indicator will automatically calculate the supporting lower rail line and resistance upper rail line at the position where the K line is located in real time. When the K line price reaches the supporting lower rail line, it will automatically prompt the buy arrow signal and when the K line price reaches the resistance upper rail line, it will automatically prompt the sell arrow signal. These buy and sell arrow signals are completely real-time automatic prompt arrow signals, The user can operate the buy transaction when the K line price reaches the support lower track prompt arrow signal and the sell transaction when the K line price reaches the resistance upper track prompt arrow signal. The user can also cooperate with other index systems, which can more effectively assist the user in the purchase and sale of the current K line price



