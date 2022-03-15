Super Trade Signals Channel

1
The super trade signals channel index system automatically calculates the supporting lower track and resistance upper track according to the fluctuation amplitude of K line at the present stage and the spatial position

The super trade signals channel indicator will automatically calculate the supporting lower rail line and resistance upper rail line at the position where the K line is located in real time. When the K line price reaches the supporting lower rail line, it will automatically prompt the buy arrow signal and when the K line price reaches the resistance upper rail line, it will automatically prompt the sell arrow signal. These buy and sell arrow signals are completely real-time automatic prompt arrow signals, The user can operate the buy transaction when the K line price reaches the support lower track prompt arrow signal and the sell transaction when the K line price reaches the resistance upper track prompt arrow signal. The user can also cooperate with other index systems, which can more effectively assist the user in the purchase and sale of the current K line price


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Yong Fang Li
Indicators
The index system is based on the research and development of MT4's own moving average index system. The moving average is divided into two groups, with a total of 10 moving average. They are short-term trend average and long-term trend average. Each trend average can adjust parameters separately to facilitate users to adjust their own people. The rise and fall of each moving average are distinguished by color, This can very well assist the current trend judgment of K line Related parameter sett
Super Top bottom signal
Yong Fang Li
2 (1)
Indicators
The super trade signals channel index system automatically calculates the supporting lower track and resistance upper track according to the fluctuation amplitude of K-line at this stage and the position of space. The super trade signals channel indicator system will automatically calculate and detect the supporting lower rail line and resistance upper rail line at the position of K line in real time. When the price of K line touches the supporting lower rail line, it will automatically prompt 
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jabautista
4174
jabautista 2022.03.22 17:39 
 

Indicator constantly re-paints and author does not respond to comments.

Yong Fang Li
315
Reply from developer Yong Fang Li 2022.04.14 05:28
Yes, sometimes the indicator will be repainted. The indicator only serves as an early reminder of some support or resistance, so that the support or resistance can be judged in advance and used as a reference for trading.
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