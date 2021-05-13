Hughes EA

This EA takes trades based on the 4hr time frame as an intraday trading strategy with respect to the lining up or confluence of the other time frames..

This robot works well on all asset classes listed on MetaTrader 4 or MT5 platform.

The Strategy is a high probability one as it seeks to depend on other time frames for considerable momentum to trend so beautifully.

 

There is no Martingale. It executes one trade at a time. It's a true trend EA and you will love the results.. Cheers

The input parameters are simple....nothing complex!

After renting you can contact me on settings advise!!

Please note that the ONLY addition to the version 2 and 2.20 is to have the options to allow the robot to take either a SELL or BUY positions or leave it at BOTH (sell and buy).

Version 2.2 is out. So u will have two SLs to define either on main trade SL or on reversal

And on the reversal signal too, you can have the options of choosing any time frame you want so as to protect your funds and to make more in the end on the opposite direction.

So in effect this reversal will limit the tendency of draw dawns when a particular support or resistance is respected on a given timeframe

I will teach you on how to set the risk reward ratio.. You should not risk more than 1% of your portfolio as SL

I have updated HughesEA's  (2.6) Operational Mode for the options to Trade/Notification where you can choose to allow the robot to (Trade Only), Notify Only or do Both for your preference. You can however set push notifications on desktop to send you Alerts as (True) or not as (False), Set notifications to send you SMS and set notifications to send you email.

Thanks for your attention

Kindly reach out to me on whatsapp for further assistance +233241148960


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Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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HughesEA
Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu
1 (1)
Experts
This EA takes trades based on the 4hr time frame as an intraday trading strategy with respect to the lining up or confluence of the other time frames.. This robot works well on all asset classes listed on MetaTrader 5 platform and Any broker using ONLY MT5. The Strategy is a high probability one as it seeks to depend on other time frames for considerable momentum to trend so beautifully. There is no Martingale. It executes one trade at a time. It's a true trend EA and you will love the results
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