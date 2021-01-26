This EA takes trades based on the 4hr time frame as an intraday trading strategy with respect to the lining up or confluence of the other time frames..

This robot works well on all asset classes listed on MetaTrader 5 platform and Any broker using ONLY MT5.

The Strategy is a high probability one as it seeks to depend on other time frames for considerable momentum to trend so beautifully.

There is no Martingale. It executes one trade at a time. It's a true trend EA and you will love the results.. Cheers

The input parameters are simple....nothing complex!

After renting you can contact me on settings advise!!

Please note that the ONLY addition to the version 2 and 2.20 is to have the options to allow the robot to take either a SELL or BUY positions or leave it at BOTH (sell and buy).

Version 2.5 is out. So u will have two SLs to define either on main trade SL or on reversal

And on the reversal signal too, you can have the options of choosing any time frame you want so as to protect your funds and to make more in the end on the opposite direction.

So in effect this reversal will limit the tendency of draw dawns when a particular support or resistance is respected on a given timeframe

I will teach you on how to set the risk reward ratio.. You should not risk more than 1% of your portfolio as SL

I have updated HughesEA's (2.6) Operational Mode for the options to Trade/Notification where you can choose to allow the robot to (Trade Only), Notify Only or do Both for your preference. You can however set push notifications on desktop to send you Alerts as (True) or not as (False), Set notifications to send you SMS and set notifications to send you email.

Thanks for your attention

Kindly reach out to me on whatsapp for further assistance +233241148960