HughesEA

1
This EA takes trades based on the 4hr time frame as an intraday trading strategy with respect to the lining up or confluence of the other time frames..

This robot works well on all asset classes listed on MetaTrader 5 platform and Any broker using ONLY MT5.

The Strategy is a high probability one as it seeks to depend on other time frames for considerable momentum to trend so beautifully.

There is no Martingale. It executes one trade at a time. It's a true trend EA and you will love the results.. Cheers

The input parameters are simple....nothing complex!

After renting you can contact me on settings advise!!

Please note that the ONLY addition to the version 2 and 2.20 is to have the options to allow the robot to take either a SELL or BUY positions or leave it at BOTH (sell and buy).

Version 2.5 is out. So u will have two SLs to define either on main trade SL or on reversal

And on the reversal signal too, you can have the options of choosing any time frame you want so as to protect your funds and to make more in the end on the opposite direction.

So in effect this reversal will limit the tendency of draw dawns when a particular support or resistance is respected on a given timeframe

I will teach you on how to set the risk reward ratio.. You should not risk more than 1% of your portfolio as SL

I have updated HughesEA's  (2.6) Operational Mode for the options to Trade/Notification where you can choose to allow the robot to (Trade Only), Notify Only or do Both for your preference. You can however set push notifications on desktop to send you Alerts as (True) or not as (False), Set notifications to send you SMS and set notifications to send you email.

Thanks for your attention

Kindly reach out to me on whatsapp for further assistance +233241148960


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Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the second of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering. All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.  This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfa
Trader Dream 01
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the first of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.   All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.    This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term sati
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
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Hughes EA
Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu
Experts
This EA takes trades based on the 4hr time frame as an intraday trading strategy with respect to the lining up or confluence of the other time frames.. This robot works well on all asset classes listed on MetaTrader 4 or MT5 platform. The Strategy is a high probability one as it seeks to depend on other time frames for considerable momentum to trend so beautifully.   There is no Martingale. It executes one trade at a time. It's a true trend EA and you will love the results.. Cheers The input par
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Reynard35
34
Reynard35 2021.12.16 10:10 
 

I was rent it in 1 month ago and mr tsagli was send me setting and robot opened some position but after that expert don't do anything and I lose 130 American dolar in that time so I think this ad is not ready for sell please be careful and don't trust it.

Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu
652
Reply from developer Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu 2021.12.17 02:18
Hello Rey..you cant use 1month to determine the strength of a good EA. If you have tried it for more than 3months your bad review would have been fair. My EA has 5 Yellow Stars just check it out well
yuhouqingtian520
29
yuhouqingtian520 2021.03.26 08:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oppourtunity
24
Oppourtunity 2021.03.15 20:16 
 

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Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu
652
Reply from developer Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu 2024.07.06 19:18
Thanks
Slim94
31
Slim94 2021.02.16 06:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu
652
Reply from developer Tsagli Hughes Tsatsu 2024.07.06 19:17
Thanks
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