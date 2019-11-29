By checking Trend direction by 3MA at trading time frame and upper time frame With Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " FX Smart " is made.

This is very constant steady monthly profits EA ,As you know well Backtest Result has no News Control. so On real will be more steady Profits and low DD

M5 EURUSD Recommended. Min 500USD , 1:400





Using News Filter, Please protect unexpected entry during News , So Please add at MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/

This EA has a Protecting System with unexpected Market changing by following

News Filter

AutoClose by DD level





Parameters

If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to Amount for Initial Lots like 500*110= 55000

Risk % for initial Lots like 5.0%/110=0.045

If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips) Like 10.0 to 12.5

if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like 1 to 0 , 10 to 9

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Comments : Order Comments

Magic Number : Order identifications of same pair at one accounts

---Lots Calculation---

Fix Initial Lot, if not Zero : If you use Fix Lot

Risk (%) for Initial Lots, if not Zero : If you use Risk money Control

Initial Lots : If you use initial lots par Amounts

Amount for Initial Lots : Increasing Amounts each initial Lots

Profit (Pips) : Profits for Orders

Stop Loss(Pips) if not recovery : Stop Loss if not Recovery Mode=False

Trailing Ture/False

Trailing Distance(Pips)

--- Entry Condition ----

Trading Time Frame :Trading Time frame ( Like 1,5,15,30...)

Upper Time Frame:Checking Upper Time Frame( Like , 5,15,30,60,240..

Ma Periods: Moving Average Periods

No Entry Area(Pips): No entry Area from Ma(Pips)

Trend Ma Periods1:Checking Trend Ma Periods1

Trend Ma Periods2:Checking Trend Ma Periods2

Stochastic %K Periods

Stochastic %D Periods

Stochastic Slowing

Stochastic Buy Level

Stochastic Sell Level

Std Periods

StdDev Level

--- Recovery Averaging Setting ----

Recovery Average Process : TRUE/ FALSE

Recovery Ma Periods : Recovery Entry Ma Periods

Max Orders: Max Orders of Recovery

Recovery Distance(Pips) : Min Recovery Distance



Japan Morning Open hours : Open hours for Japan Morning time Orders

Japan Morning Close hours : Close hours for Japan morning time Orders





Open hours: Open hours for London NY time

Close hours : Close hours for London NY time





Close Mode : All orders Close MODE Selection ( NONE , TIME ,DD , TIME Or TIME)

Time Close hour : All Order Close Time if Close Mode = TIME, TIME Or DD

DD level(%) : All Order Close if DD reach This level

----- Trading Period Setting -----

---- News Filter Setting -----

Trade Disable after News(Min) : Trade Disable after News(Min)

Trade Disable before News(Min) :Trade Disable before News(Min)

Enable Light News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Light News

Enable Medium News : if TRUE , Trade Disable for medium News

Enable Hard News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Hard News

Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) : Your Broker Time Zone set for News Data control

Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) : Write here Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)

Draw only the future of news line : If TRUE, Draw Line

Signals on the upcoming news :Signals on the upcoming news

Color Important News : Color Selection for Hard News

Color Medium News : Color Selection for Medium News

Color Light News: Color Selection for Light News

Line Style : Draw Line Selection

-------------------------------------------------

If you want to know other parameters , please let me know by comments or private one.

Thanks



