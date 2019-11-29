Fx Smart

By checking Trend direction by 3MA  at trading time frame and upper time frame With Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " FX Smart " is made.

  This is very constant steady monthly profits EA ,As you know well Backtest Result has no News Control. so On real will be more steady Profits and low DD

M5 EURUSD  Recommended. Min 500USD , 1:400


Using  News Filter, Please protect unexpected entry during News , So Please add at  MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors   URL:  http://ec.forexprostools.com/

This EA has a Protecting System with unexpected Market changing by following

  •   News Filter
  •  AutoClose by DD level

Parameters

   If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to  Amount for Initial Lots like 500*110= 55000

                                                                                               Risk % for initial Lots like  5.0%/110=0.045

   If you want to change the First Take Profits , Change the Profits(Pips)  Like   10.0 to 12.5

   if you want to change to trade open , close time , change the Open hour and close hour like  1 to 0 , 10 to 9

---------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Comments       : Order Comments 
  • Magic Number  : Order  identifications of same pair at one accounts

---Lots Calculation---

  • Fix Initial Lot, if not Zero :  If you use Fix Lot 
  • Risk (%) for Initial Lots, if not Zero : If you use Risk money Control
  • Initial Lots : If you use initial lots par Amounts 
  • Amount for Initial Lots :  Increasing Amounts  each initial Lots 
  • Profit (Pips)  : Profits for Orders
  • Stop Loss(Pips) if not recovery : Stop Loss if not Recovery Mode=False
  • Trailing Ture/False
  • Trailing Distance(Pips)
--- Entry Condition ----

  • Trading Time Frame :Trading Time frame ( Like 1,5,15,30...)
  • Upper Time Frame:Checking Upper Time Frame( Like , 5,15,30,60,240..
  • Ma Periods: Moving Average Periods
  • No Entry Area(Pips): No entry Area from Ma(Pips)
  • Trend Ma Periods1:Checking Trend Ma Periods1
  • Trend Ma Periods2:Checking Trend Ma Periods2
  • Stochastic %K Periods
  • Stochastic %D Periods
  • Stochastic Slowing
  • Stochastic Buy Level
  • Stochastic Sell Level
  • Std Periods
  • StdDev Level

--- Recovery Averaging Setting  ----

  • Recovery Average Process : TRUE/ FALSE
  • Recovery Ma Periods : Recovery Entry Ma Periods
  • Max Orders: Max Orders of Recovery
  • Recovery  Distance(Pips) : Min Recovery Distance
----- Trading Period Setting -----
  • Japan Morning Open hours : Open hours for Japan Morning time Orders
  • Japan Morning Close hours : Close hours for Japan morning time Orders

  •  Open hours: Open hours for London NY time 
  •  Close hours : Close hours for London NY time

  •  Close Mode :  All orders Close MODE Selection ( NONE , TIME ,DD , TIME Or TIME)
  • Time Close hour : All Order Close Time if Close Mode = TIME, TIME Or DD
  •  DD level(%) : All Order Close if DD reach This level

---- News Filter Setting -----

  • Trade Disable  after News(Min) : Trade Disable  after News(Min)
  • Trade Disable  before News(Min) :Trade Disable  before News(Min)
  • Enable Light News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Light News
  • Enable Medium News : if TRUE , Trade Disable for medium News
  • Enable Hard News : If TRUE , Trade Disable for Hard News
  • Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) : Your Broker Time Zone set for News Data control
  • Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies)  : Write here Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) 
  • Draw only the future of news line : If TRUE, Draw Line
  • Signals on the upcoming news :Signals on the upcoming news
  • Color Important News : Color Selection for Hard News
  • Color Medium News : Color Selection for Medium News
  • Color Light News: Color Selection for Light News
  • Line Style : Draw Line Selection

 -------------------------------------------------

If you want to know other parameters , please let me know  by comments or private one.

Thanks

    

 


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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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5 (2)
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Moving Average (EMA) Range Filter with checking Trend direction by Daily Power flow and  Intelligence Averaging system ,This EA " FX Surfing " is made. This is very aggressive EA , year 150%-1000% profits.. M1 EURUSD   Recommended. Min 1000USD , 1:400 , Japan. London Time  Trading.. For News Filter,Please add at  MT4 Tools/Options/ExpertAdvisors   URL:   http://ec.forexprostools.com/ Parameters    If you want to use JPY accounts, Please multiplied by 110 to  Amount for Initial Lots like 500*110=
FX Multi Recovery
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5 (1)
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This is Special Intelligent Recovery system for Any Multi Pairs in a one accounts by Standards Martingale for Same "MAGIC Numbers ：Manual Orders =0  ", attached only one charts, Also possible only attached pair by "Single Mode", This is only recovery EA, not trading EA. Backtest is only recovery sample. defaluts is for M5 timeframe set up. You should set Same Target EA's Magic Numbers  to This EA Magic Numbers, if Manual Trade, you should set Magic=0. Also we recommend for good recovery ,please
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