DynamicPendingV1

How it work?
this EA is working base on last high price  and last low price and 
it  will place the order Pending buy and Pending sell at position high and position low base on factor parameter.
for the lot size can be auto calculate or fix lot size and  also this EA include trailing stop function.

Other benefit for this EA it can support small investment initially deposit from 10 dollar.

recommend time frame M15 UP in some case due to difference broker and difference environments EA required to optimize for each Broker.
Please looking for screenshot that parameter it is optimized for XAUUSD for others currency pair must be re-arrange some screenshot as attached.


Remark : Try to disable some feature such as :

-  Enable Dynamic Pending Orders = Disable;

Enable Trailing Over Open Price = Disable;

 - Order Step value by negative value to compare your result.


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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