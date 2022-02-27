AFx Awesome Forex

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Awesone Forex performs trades based on various input indicators. Profit is dynamic and defined in percentage terms. The loss occurs when the maximum user-defined drawdown is reached. As the EA strategy is very assertive, before the maximum drawdown occurs, in general, the operation achieves profit.

The EA is optimized for EURUSD, on 15 min timeframe since August 2020, a period when the market returned to semi-normality, but it works with all currency pairs at all timeframes.





The input data of the EA is:

# # # # # # # # # # # GENERAL SETTINGS # # # # # # # # # #

Magic Number - EA magic number (self explanatory)

Deviation in points - Deviation in points to start a trade

Enable panel - Displays the panel information if it is enabled. Disable this option to perform tests or optimizations, as the EA will perform the calculations more quickly.

Panel Color Theme White [true] Dark [false] - Sets the color defaults for the panel, if active.

# # # # # # # # # # # MAIN SETTINGS # # # # # # # # # #

Maximum Risk per Operation (%) - If the automatic position size logic is enabled, this information is used to calculate the position size. This risk is used only to calculate the size of the position. This is NOT the actual risk taken by each trade.

Maximum Drawdown (%) - This information is used to define the exit from an open position with LOSS. If the drawdown reaches the percentage value defined by user, the EA closes the open position. This is the REAL risk taken by each trade.

Variable Percent Target (%) - This information is used to define the exit from an open position with PROFIT. If the profit reaches the percentage value defined by user, related to the programmed logic, the EA closes the open position. Percentage profit is dynamic, that is, variable.

Fixed Percent Target (%) - This information is used to define the exit from an open position with PROFIT. If the profit reaches the fixed percentage value defined by user, the EA closes the open position.

Maximum Spread to trade - Maximum acceptable spread to open a position.

Do not trade after loss (hours) - If this value is greater than zero, the EA will no longer open positions after a loss for the defined period of hours.

Broker Commision - This information is used to calculate the volume and target for profit and loss.

# # # # # # # # VOLUME SIZING SETTINGS # # # # # # # #

Enable Auto Volume Sizing - This option enables automatic position size calculation.

Fixed Trading Volume - If the previous option is disabled, the size of the fixed position defined by user will be used to open positions.

Maximum Trading Volume - This information is used both for the automatic calculation of position size and for fixed size of the position, that is, if one of the two exceeds the maximum value of size defined, the maximum value of the size of the position defined by user will be used to open new positions.

Enable Maximum Volume Loss Logic - This option enables loss control when reaching the maximum position size defined in the previous item. The maximum drawdown will be calculated taking into account this maximum position size instead of the current balance, that is, a new balance is calculated from that maximum position size.

Fixed StopLoss - If the automatic position size logic is enabled, this information is used to calculate the position size in operation. Roughly speaking, the position size is calculated as follows:

Volume = (Risk x Drawdown x Balance) / (Tick Value x StopLoss)