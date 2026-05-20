Adaptive Risk Engine is an advanced solution for risk management between two trading accounts, enabling structured operation in Copy Trade and Hedge modes.

Developed with a focus on consistency and control, the system automatically adjusts the level of exposure based on accumulated performance over time. Its adaptive logic continuously analyzes result variations and recalibrates operational parameters, contributing to reduced fluctuations and greater capital stability across different market conditions.

Key Features

✔ Automatic exposure adjustment based on performance

✔ Support for operation between two accounts (Server / Client)

✔ Operational modes: Copy Trade and Hedge

✔ Fixed or adaptive lot multiplier

✔ Risk control based on profit and loss targets

✔ Efficient synchronization of trades between accounts

✔ Flexible control over copying orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit

How It Works

The system uses a Server / Client architecture:

Server : responsible for sending trades

: responsible for sending trades Client: responsible for receiving and executing trades

Position sizing can be automatically adjusted through an adaptive multiplier, which considers the accumulated performance of the accounts to maintain balanced exposure over time.

Input Parameters

EA Mode (Server / Client)

Defines whether the terminal will act as the sender (Server) or receiver (Client) of trades.

Server Account – Loss Target (USD)

Maximum loss value defined for the Server account.

Server Account – Profit Target (USD)

Target profit value for the Server account.

Server Account – Profit Calculation Start (Date/Time)

Defines from which point the Server’s accumulated profit will be considered in the adaptive multiplier calculation.

Client Account – Protected Capital (USD)

Amount of capital to be protected in the Client account. If the Server reaches its loss target, the system aims to compensate this value on the Client account.

Client Account – Profit Calculation Start (Date/Time)

Defines from which point the Client’s accumulated profit will be considered in the adaptive calculation.

Lot Multiplier (Fixed / Adaptive)

Defines whether the multiplier will be fixed or dynamically adjusted based on performance.

Operational Mode (Hedge / Copy Trade)

Copy Trade : replicates Server trades applying the multiplier

: replicates Server trades applying the multiplier Hedge: replicates trades in the opposite direction, applying the multiplier

Copy Pending Orders (Yes / No)

Enables or disables copying of pending orders.

Copy Stop Loss (Yes / No)

Defines whether Stop Loss will be replicated.

Copy Take Profit (Yes / No)

Defines whether Take Profit will be replicated.

Notes

System performance depends on market conditions and order execution.

Testing in a demo environment is recommended before using on live accounts.

Use parameters appropriate to your risk profile.

Conclusion

The Adaptive Risk Engine is a complete tool for traders seeking greater control over exposure and operational consistency when working with multiple accounts. Its adaptive approach allows dynamic response to performance variations, making risk management more efficient and structured.