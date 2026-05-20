Adaptive Risk Engine

Adaptive Risk Engine is an advanced solution for risk management between two trading accounts, enabling structured operation in Copy Trade and Hedge modes.

Developed with a focus on consistency and control, the system automatically adjusts the level of exposure based on accumulated performance over time. Its adaptive logic continuously analyzes result variations and recalibrates operational parameters, contributing to reduced fluctuations and greater capital stability across different market conditions.

Key Features

✔ Automatic exposure adjustment based on performance
✔ Support for operation between two accounts (Server / Client)
✔ Operational modes: Copy Trade and Hedge
✔ Fixed or adaptive lot multiplier
✔ Risk control based on profit and loss targets
✔ Efficient synchronization of trades between accounts
✔ Flexible control over copying orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit

How It Works

The system uses a Server / Client architecture:

  • Server: responsible for sending trades
  • Client: responsible for receiving and executing trades

Position sizing can be automatically adjusted through an adaptive multiplier, which considers the accumulated performance of the accounts to maintain balanced exposure over time.

Input Parameters

EA Mode (Server / Client)

Defines whether the terminal will act as the sender (Server) or receiver (Client) of trades.

Server Account – Loss Target (USD)

Maximum loss value defined for the Server account.

Server Account – Profit Target (USD)

Target profit value for the Server account.

Server Account – Profit Calculation Start (Date/Time)

Defines from which point the Server’s accumulated profit will be considered in the adaptive multiplier calculation.

Client Account – Protected Capital (USD)

Amount of capital to be protected in the Client account. If the Server reaches its loss target, the system aims to compensate this value on the Client account.

Client Account – Profit Calculation Start (Date/Time)

Defines from which point the Client’s accumulated profit will be considered in the adaptive calculation.

Lot Multiplier (Fixed / Adaptive)

Defines whether the multiplier will be fixed or dynamically adjusted based on performance.

Operational Mode (Hedge / Copy Trade)

  • Copy Trade: replicates Server trades applying the multiplier
  • Hedge: replicates trades in the opposite direction, applying the multiplier

Copy Pending Orders (Yes / No)

Enables or disables copying of pending orders.

Copy Stop Loss (Yes / No)

Defines whether Stop Loss will be replicated.

Copy Take Profit (Yes / No)

Defines whether Take Profit will be replicated.

Notes

  • System performance depends on market conditions and order execution.
  • Testing in a demo environment is recommended before using on live accounts.
  • Use parameters appropriate to your risk profile.

Conclusion

The Adaptive Risk Engine is a complete tool for traders seeking greater control over exposure and operational consistency when working with multiple accounts. Its adaptive approach allows dynamic response to performance variations, making risk management more efficient and structured.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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