Market Vertical Time Lines

The Market Time indicator shows in a simple and objective way the opening hours of the main exchanges in the world.

Define the number of days to be displayed and choose the options available for the appearance of each vertical line of each market in the indicator.

With this Market Hour indicator you will be able to see the opening hours of the main markets in the world more easily and quickly.

Note that the opening time of each market to be inserted in the indicator is the time of your broker's server.







tags PT: horário de abertura das bolsas, abertura da bolsa , abertura de bolsa, horário de abertura de mercados, abertura de mercado, abertura mercado forex, abertura mercados forex, abertura forex, linha vertical forex, linhas verticais forex, hora do mercado, hora da bolsa, indicador de mercado.

tags EN: opening hours of the exchanges, opening of the stock exchange, opening of the stock exchange, opening hours of the markets, opening of the market, opening of the forex market, opening of the forex markets, opening of the forex, vertical line forex, vertical lines forex, market open hour, market open hours, market hour, market time, market indicator.

tags RU: часы работы бирж, открытие биржи, открытие биржи, часы работы рынков, открытие рынка, открытие рынка форекс, открытие рынков форекс, открытие форекс, вертикальная линия форекс, вертикальные линии форекс, час работы рынка, часы работы рынка, рыночный час, рыночное время, индикатор рынка.

tags ES: horario de apertura de las bolsas, apertura de bolsa, apertura de bolsa, horario de apertura de mercados, apertura de mercado, apertura de mercado de divisas, apertura de mercados de divisas, apertura de divisas, líneas verticales de divisas, líneas verticales de divisas, hora de apertura del mercado, horario de apertura del mercado, hora de mercado, tiempo de mercado, indicador de mercado.

tags DE: Öffnungszeiten der Börsen, Eröffnung der Börse, Eröffnung der Börse, Öffnungszeiten der Märkte, Öffnung des Marktes, Öffnung des Forex-Marktes, Öffnung der Forex-Märkte, Eröffnung des Forex, vertikale Linie Forex, vertikale Linien Forex, Marktöffnungszeit, Marktöffnungszeiten, Marktstunde, Marktzeit, Marktindikator.