Close ALL when price reach the target or time

Easy and simple tool which close all trades in defined point of time.

It can also close all open trades when opened positions reach defined target profit or stop loss.

For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments.

All types of orders. All charts.


Users inputs:

- close time (hour,min,sec)
- take profit (in users currency)
- stop loss (in users currency)

Save & Load settings option.


Fast, simple and reliable.

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Tobiasz Andrzej Wlodarczyk
Utilities
Easy and simple Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit manager. For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments. All types of orders. All charts. Users inputs: - take profit in pp - stop loss in pp - font name,size and color - corner for place settings info Save & Load settings option. Fast, simple and reliable trade assistant. A "MUST HAVE" for all traders. Check out other tools provided by our team!
Multiple Fibonacci
Tobiasz Andrzej Wlodarczyk
Indicators
Multi Fibonacci Tool for MT5. User can set up to 5 different Fibonacci Retracements. Save & Load. Simple settings. Style, line width, colors. Available ray function for all. Application creates simple and functional panel on the chart (5 buttons for 5 Fibo retracements and DEL button to clear chart from drawn retracements). Position Point and Range inputs allow to place Fibonacci retracements in the right place on the chart.
Draw Rectangle Time and Price Range for X days
Tobiasz Andrzej Wlodarczyk
Indicators
This useful tool helps to draw rectangle - range of price between two points of time for many days. For all trading instruments. User set start time (Start Hour, Start Min), end time (End Hour, End Min) and number of days to draw a rectangle. Indicator draw a rectangle marking highest and lowest price in set period of time. Below the rectangle it shows range between MAXprice and MINprice in pp. This tool is almost irreplaceable when you play strategy based on overnight price move (for example:
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yuankhai2222
100
yuankhai2222 2024.06.26 06:21 
 

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Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2023.10.31 20:03 
 

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