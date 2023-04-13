Close ALL when price reach the target or time

Easy and simple tool which close all trades in defined point of time.

It can also close all open trades when opened positions reach defined target profit or stop loss.



For all pairs, indexes etc. Works with all instruments.



All types of orders. All charts.





Users inputs:



- close time (hour,min,sec)

- take profit (in users currency)

- stop loss (in users currency)



Save & Load settings option.





Fast, simple and reliable.



Check out other tools provided by our team!

