Buy Sell pair
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Opens 2 orders - Buy and Sell with stop and profit, in case of failure, increases the lot. All ingenious is simple! You no longer need to follow the chart, the news, just launch the advisor and go about your business. The most important thing is to set the correct Stop Loss and Take Profit values, so that orders are not quickly closed by Stop Loss, as well as competent adherence to the money management rules. Sooner or later, the advisor will always close with profit.