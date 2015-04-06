Buy Sell pair

Opens 2 orders - Buy and Sell with stop and profit, in case of failure, increases the lot. All ingenious is simple! You no longer need to follow the chart, the news, just launch the advisor and go about your business. The most important thing is to set the correct Stop Loss and Take Profit values, so that orders are not quickly closed by Stop Loss, as well as competent adherence to the money management rules. Sooner or later, the advisor will always close with profit.
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Forex Trade Panel
Armen Mkrtchyan
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The best panel of all major Forex trading buttons, which every trader definitely needs to relieve his trade, whether he is a beginner or a professional. The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the price you entered. You can enter the number of pending orders and the step between orders. There are buttons for opening market orders, buttons for deleting pending orders, buttons for closing orders with profit and loss. And the very last button of the advisor closes pending and market orders on
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Armen Mkrtchyan
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All traders wait until the market calms down and only after that will they enter the market. They look at the monitor all the time. Now you no longer need to follow this, your best assistant will do it for you. You go about your usual business and calmly wait for the signal. And as soon as the spread reaches the value you set, you will receive an instant notification on your phone.
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