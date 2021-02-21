Forex Trade Panel

The best panel of all major Forex trading buttons, which every trader definitely needs to relieve his trade, whether he is a beginner or a professional. The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the price you entered. You can enter the number of pending orders and the step between orders. There are buttons for opening market orders, buttons for deleting pending orders, buttons for closing orders with profit and loss. And the very last button of the advisor closes pending and market orders on the chart, i.e. absolutely all orders. A very handy utility for grid trading. Personally, I only use this advisor.

(The Expert Advisor should be inserted into the Experts folder.)


Here are the main parameters of the Forex control panel:

Price - manually set price

Number - the number of pending orders

Stop Loss - stop loss

Lot - lot

Step - step between pending orders

Take Profit - take profit

The rest of the buttons are all familiar.


Meta tags: Forex Trade Panel. Forex Trade Manager. Forex Trade Dashboard. Helper Robot EA.

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Armen Mkrtchyan
Experts
Opens 2 orders - Buy and Sell with stop and profit, in case of failure, increases the lot. All ingenious is simple! You no longer need to follow the chart, the news, just launch the advisor and go about your business. The most important thing is to set the correct Stop Loss and Take Profit values, so that orders are not quickly closed by Stop Loss, as well as competent adherence to the money management rules. Sooner or later, the advisor will always close with profit.
Spread with Alert
Armen Mkrtchyan
Indicators
All traders wait until the market calms down and only after that will they enter the market. They look at the monitor all the time. Now you no longer need to follow this, your best assistant will do it for you. You go about your usual business and calmly wait for the signal. And as soon as the spread reaches the value you set, you will receive an instant notification on your phone.
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