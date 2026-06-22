Golden Tut V Breakout pro

 GOLDEN TUT — Volumetric Breakout v10.03

Professional Algorithmic EA | XAUUSD | MetaTrader 5 | Timeframe: M30

limited Launch Offer:Get it now at the exclusive introductory price, Once the first three (3) copies are sold, the price will increase to $250.

 READ THIS BEFORE USING

This EA does not generate dozens of trades per day.

If you measure the quality of a trading system by trade count, expect constant activity around the clock, or are looking for a robot that reacts to every tick — this EA is not for you, and we say that with complete transparency.

The logic here is fundamentally different: the EA may wait hours, even days, without opening a single position. This is not a malfunction. This is not a misconfiguration. This is the system working exactly as intended.

 "One trade in the right place is worth a hundred random ones ,If you share this principle — welcome aboard.

Trading Logic

• ATR volatility analysis

• Volume Moving Average confirmation

• Breakout validation

• Trend confirmation

• Intelligent signal re-entry

• Balance-based risk management

Risk Management

• Balance percentage stop loss

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Automatic position management

The strategy does not use:

• Grid Trading

• Martingale

• Averaging Down

• Recovery Systems

• Lot Multiplication

Trading Features

• Volumetric breakout engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Volume Moving Average filter

• Confirmed breakout entries

• Intelligent signal re-entry

• Single-position trading logic

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Version 10.04

• Balance-percentage stop loss.

• Automatic account-size risk adjustment.

• Improved global position protection.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.

Trading results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data quality.

Compatibility

Designed for MetaTrader 5.

A separate MetaTrader 4 version is also available.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.

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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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