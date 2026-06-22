Golden Tut V Breakout pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 10.4
- Updated: 22 June 2026
- Activations: 5
GOLDEN TUT — Volumetric Breakout v10.03
Professional Algorithmic EA | XAUUSD | MetaTrader 5 | Timeframe: M30
limited Launch Offer:Get it now at the exclusive introductory price, Once the first three (3) copies are sold, the price will increase to $250.
READ THIS BEFORE USING
This EA does not generate dozens of trades per day.
If you measure the quality of a trading system by trade count, expect constant activity around the clock, or are looking for a robot that reacts to every tick — this EA is not for you, and we say that with complete transparency.
The logic here is fundamentally different: the EA may wait hours, even days, without opening a single position. This is not a malfunction. This is not a misconfiguration. This is the system working exactly as intended.
"One trade in the right place is worth a hundred random ones ,If you share this principle — welcome aboard.
Trading Logic
• ATR volatility analysis
• Volume Moving Average confirmation
• Breakout validation
• Trend confirmation
• Intelligent signal re-entry
• Balance-based risk management
Risk Management
• Balance percentage stop loss
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Automatic position management
The strategy does not use:
• Grid Trading
• Martingale
• Averaging Down
• Recovery Systems
• Lot Multiplication
Trading Features
• Volumetric breakout engine
• ATR volatility filter
• Volume Moving Average filter
• Confirmed breakout entries
• Intelligent signal re-entry
• Single-position trading logic
Requirements
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
Version 10.04
• Balance-percentage stop loss.
• Automatic account-size risk adjustment.
• Improved global position protection.
Backtesting
Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.
Trading results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data quality.
Compatibility
Designed for MetaTrader 5.
A separate MetaTrader 4 version is also available.
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.