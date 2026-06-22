Golden Tut V Breakout pro

) copies are sold, the price will increase to $

READ THIS BEFORE USING

This EA does not generate dozens of trades per day.

If you measure the quality of a trading system by trade count, expect constant activity around the clock, or are looking for a robot that reacts to every tick — this EA is not for you, and we say that with complete transparency.

The logic here is fundamentally different: the EA may wait hours, even days, without opening a single position. This is not a malfunction. This is not a misconfiguration. This is the system working exactly as intended.

"One trade in the right place is worth a hundred random ones ,If you share this principle — welcome aboard.