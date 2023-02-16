



Mscalping is expert advisor based on price movement. It has 2 algorithms in one.

You can download demo and test it by yourself.(Sure this EA do not read history)

EA working on any pair and any TF but recommend EURUSD(default) and GBPUSD on H1.

Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2006-2020 period.





Recommendations

Working best symbol EURUSD

Working best Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $1000

recommend deposit: $3000 (or cent account)





Parameters

---Open Orders Settings

Enable Logic A = EA use(or not use) Logic A.

Enable Logic B = EA use(or not use) Logic B.

Enable Logic A LV2 = Open order again if Logic A current order(LV1) still open.

Enable Logic B LV2 = Open order again if Logic B current order(LV1) still open.

Period Filter Logic A = Period Filter for open next order Logic A.(optimize this value)

Period Filter Logic B = Period Filter for open next order Logic B. (optimize this value)

Max Orders = Max order to open per MagicNumber.

---Lots Settings

Use Auto Lots = Use dynamic lot.

Auto lot 0.01 per balance(USD) = Lot start depend on balance.

Lots Start = Lot start if not use dynamic lot.

Multiple Lots = Next correction order lot calculated by |(sum lot buy-sum lot sell)|+ lot start.

---Close Orders Settings

TP Points = Place take profit point on orders.

SL Points = Place stop loss point on orders.

Enable Auto Close Orders (All Logic) = Use auto close orders.

Target Point For Auto Close (All Logic) = Point to close all order(Per Magic number).

Max Profit For Auto Close(USD)(All Logic) = Max profit to close all (if open big lots).

Auto Cut Loss(USD) Per Magic = Cut loss in USD per Magic number.

Auto Cut Loss(USD) All Magic = Cut loss in USD sum all Magic number.

---Magic Number Settings

If magic number buy and sell is not same, EA will trade in one direction.

---Trade Comments Settings

You can set Trade Comments here.

Please see Set files in comment.